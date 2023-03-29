New Accounting Degree Opens For Enrolment At Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga

Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga has opened the Bachelor of Accounting [Te Pūkenga] for enrolment. It is the first unified degree programme to be offered across most Te Pūkenga business divisions.

The degree was developed over a two-year period by kaimahi (staff) from across Te Pūkenga and its business divisions, including Open Polytechnic.

The Bachelor of Accounting [Te Pūkenga] was developed to meet the new competencies required by the professional accounting bodies, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) and Chartered Practising Accountants Australia (CPA Australia).

NZQA approved the programme late last year and accredited Te Pūkenga to deliver it, with Open Polytechnic specifically accredited for distance delivery.

Executive Director Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, Alan Cadwallader, says this is a notable development in the establishment of a network-wide degree programme that will harness the potential across the network of Te Pūkenga business divisions and benefit ākonga (learners) nationwide.

“It speaks directly to the aspirations of the Government’s Reform of Vocational Education programme, where ākonga can expect portability and flexibility in a programme of learning that is consistently delivered across our network. Providing the opportunity to study the Bachelor of Accounting online by distance is an essential feature of providing ākonga with flexibility in their learning experience.”

Manager of Learning Delivery Operations at Open Polytechnic, Jane Needham says that when the programme opened for enrolment in February, Open Polytechnic had already received over 400 expressions of interest in the programme.

“The first 120 credits of the degree comprise the New Zealand Diploma in Business (Accounting) courses, also now a Te Pūkenga unified programme,” says Jane.

“Open Polytechnic has a long history of offering an accounting degree programme accredited by CAANZ and CPA Australia and we are delighted to offer this new degree which will assist ākonga to achieve professional membership.”

For information on enrolling in the Bachelor of Accounting [Te Pūkenga] visit: https://bit.ly/3JLnwhy

© Scoop Media

