Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

PPTA To Enter Facilitated Bargaining For Collective Agreement

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 6:05 pm
Press Release: PPTA Te Wehengarua

PPTA Te Wehengarua will undertake facilitated bargaining for the secondary teachers’ collective agreement, says Chris Abercrombie PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president.

“The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) decision issued today has correctly identified that pay is one of the key areas of concern for our members. Facilitation will continue the negotiating process and we hope that having an independent person in the room will be helpful.”

In the decision, the ERA aknowledged PPTA’s position that the Ministry’s approach to settling the agreement appears unreasonably constrained by its views of the Public Service Pay Adjustment (PSPA) and its impact on any pay offer.

Chris Abercrombie said secondary teachers would be heartened by the ERA’s finding that ‘the application of the PSPA to this bargaining round and the constraint it may have on any pay offer appears to be a key feature of why agreement on remuneration has not been possible to date’.

“We have been saying this for some time now so it’s good to have our concerns validated,” said Chris Abercrombie.

In 11 months of negotiations, the Ministry has made only one offer, on October 25 last year, which was rejected by PPTA Te Wehengarua members.

“We have a shortage of secondary teachers in Aotearoa New Zealand that is worsening every week. We need pay rates that at least keep up with inflation so teachers’ pay doesn’t go backwards.”

Chris Abercrombie said PPTA looked forward to receiving more details soon about the facilitated bargaining, including timing.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PPTA Te Wehengarua on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 