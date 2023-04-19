Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

It's Time To Put Education First Again

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 6:08 pm
Press Release: Young New Zealand First

Young New Zealand First strongly opposes the education announcement made by the government today. We believe this decision not only disregards the voice of the education community, but also threatens the educational well-being and prosperity of our young people.

The government is prioritizing streamlined online testing methods – which have been trialled and found to disadvantage rural, ethnic, and low socio-economic students – rather than focusing on the declining educational achievement of young New Zealanders.

Young New Zealand First believes that the government's decision to implement streamlined online testing models is an affront to the principle of equal access to education. It is unacceptable that students from low-income backgrounds or those who do not have adequate access to quality computers or robust and reliable internet may be unfairly disadvantaged by these tests. The government needs to take concrete steps to address these issues and ensure that no student is left behind.

Furthermore, we believe that the government's inability to actually focus on maths, reading, and writing within the curriculum neglects the educational needs of our young learners. By neglecting these areas, the government is sending a message that our young learners and the future of our nation are not of concern.

Young New Zealand First calls on the government to listen to the concerns of students, teachers, and parents and take action to ensure that all students have equal access to education. We urge the government to rethink its approach to NCEA testing and its woke curriculum changes and to prioritize the needs and well-being of students over political agendas.

Only by working together and putting the needs of students first can we build a better future for all young New Zealanders. We need to put education first again.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Young New Zealand First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 