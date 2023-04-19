Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Principals Support Strong Foundation In Maths And Literacy

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Principals' Federation

"Principals are delighted with today's Ministerial announcement, emphasising sound foundational literacy and numeracy skills", says President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF), Leanne Otene.

It is no secret that schools have been concerned at the sliding literacy and numeracy skills levels for some years now.

A number of confounding factors have led to the slide in maths and literacy achievement, including the removal of critical curriculum advisory services and PLD for teachers, a decade of national standards which failed to lift the achievement of a single student, and a lack of clear distinction between the national and local curriculum.

"Put all of that into a context of three years of covid-19, school closures, partial closures, hybrid and home learning, and it is no surprise that we have some mahi to do," she said.

"We are ready and up for this challenge ," she said, "and are pleased that the wider implementation of NCEA level 2 and 3 and work on refreshing the curriculum will be slowed to allow us to focus in on those all important maths and literacy foundational skills."

"The re-establishment of curriculum advisors will be a key factor in supporting schools and providing teachers with the necessary professional learning to address these non-negotiable maths and literacy skills we are eager to lift," she said.

