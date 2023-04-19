Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Teacher Investment Is A Start, What Next?

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 6:35 pm
Press Release: IHC New Zealand

IHC says more action is needed to adequately resource schools despite welcoming the Government’s announcement to reduce class sizes.

IHC Inclusive Education Lead Trish Grant says the investment to recruit 320 more teachers is just one step on the ladder to ensure disabled students will have equitable access and a fair go at school.

“We know this investment in teachers is an investment in student learning and wellbeing,” says Trish. “Too many students have missed out for too long, so we look forward to seeing what more the Government will do.

“We need to support more teachers through initial education and professional development to teach students with a range of needs, which will inevitably save the significant social and economic costs related to student underachievement and disengagement.”

“Much work has been achieved in the last five years, including work on an inclusive curriculum, review of teacher aides and the learning support system, and it’s a nice start.

Trish says New Zealand has a proud record in human rights and questions why disabled students continue to miss out.

“A charity approach to supporting disabled students at school is out of step with the Government’s commitment to Whaikaha and Enabling Good Lives.

“The Government is about to respond to United Nations’ recommendations – an urgent response that articulates a stronger commitment to a vision and a detailed plan for inclusive education would set the record straight.”

