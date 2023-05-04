Karamu High School Set To Lift Curtain On Hawke’s Bay Premiere Of Freaky Friday Production

Karamu High School is set to lift the curtain on the Hawke’s Bay premiere of its production of Freaky Friday.

The production, which was released in 2018 and is a musical version of the novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers and the Disney Films, has been in the works since the start of the year.

Karamu High School students Joseph Bassett (left), who plays Mike; Daejan Tutaki who plays Fletcher; Calais Byrne who plays Katherine and Alexis Goerke who plays Ellie.

Students and staff have spent hundreds of hours perfecting lines and choreography, creating the set and bringing everything together.

Performing Arts Leaders Amy-Rose Costello and Tyler Hesterman, who both have roles, say they are excited to bring the production to life and perform in front of family, friends, and the wider community.

“It’s so fun to watch but also so much fun to be a part of it,” Tyler says. “Everyone has worked exceptionally hard and stepped up,” Tyler said.

He has particularly enjoyed being able to see the development of the cast.

“Watching from the very beginning and seeing how it all comes together is amazing. It is a really fun and high-energy show.”

He plays wedding photographer Lewis. While Amy-Rose plays Monica, one of main character, Ellie’s best friends.

“It is different to any other production I have done before but I am really enjoying it.”

The 17-year-olds are some of the oldest in the cast of more than 40.

“It is nice to be able to pass down the advice we were given when we were just starting out at that age, and to see younger versions of ourselves,” Amy-Rose says.

Production Manager Paula Coppell says it is great to finally able to perform in front of an audience.

“The show has brought everyone together, with dancers to musical theatre lovers, and even students who have never done anything like this before.

“The people in the show are a true reflection of our school, and that’s nice to be able to be inclusive because that’s who we are at Karamu.”

DETAILS:

Karamu High School’s production of Freaky Friday will be held at the school’s June Clark Centre at 7pm tonight (Thursday, May 4) and tomorrow (Friday, May 5) and 2pm on Saturday (May 6). Tickets are available at the school office for $10 (children) and $20 (adults).

© Scoop Media

