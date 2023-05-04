Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Karamu High School Set To Lift Curtain On Hawke’s Bay Premiere Of Freaky Friday Production

Thursday, 4 May 2023, 6:11 pm
Press Release: Karamu High School

Karamu High School is set to lift the curtain on the Hawke’s Bay premiere of its production of Freaky Friday.

The production, which was released in 2018 and is a musical version of the novel Freaky Friday by Mary Rodgers and the Disney Films, has been in the works since the start of the year.

Karamu High School students Joseph Bassett (left), who plays Mike; Daejan Tutaki who plays Fletcher; Calais Byrne who plays Katherine and Alexis Goerke who plays Ellie.

Students and staff have spent hundreds of hours perfecting lines and choreography, creating the set and bringing everything together.

Performing Arts Leaders Amy-Rose Costello and Tyler Hesterman, who both have roles, say they are excited to bring the production to life and perform in front of family, friends, and the wider community.

“It’s so fun to watch but also so much fun to be a part of it,” Tyler says. “Everyone has worked exceptionally hard and stepped up,” Tyler said.

He has particularly enjoyed being able to see the development of the cast.

“Watching from the very beginning and seeing how it all comes together is amazing. It is a really fun and high-energy show.”

He plays wedding photographer Lewis. While Amy-Rose plays Monica, one of main character, Ellie’s best friends.

“It is different to any other production I have done before but I am really enjoying it.”

The 17-year-olds are some of the oldest in the cast of more than 40.

“It is nice to be able to pass down the advice we were given when we were just starting out at that age, and to see younger versions of ourselves,” Amy-Rose says.

Production Manager Paula Coppell says it is great to finally able to perform in front of an audience.

“The show has brought everyone together, with dancers to musical theatre lovers, and even students who have never done anything like this before.

“The people in the show are a true reflection of our school, and that’s nice to be able to be inclusive because that’s who we are at Karamu.”

DETAILS:

Karamu High School’s production of Freaky Friday will be held at the school’s June Clark Centre at 7pm tonight (Thursday, May 4) and tomorrow (Friday, May 5) and 2pm on Saturday (May 6). Tickets are available at the school office for $10 (children) and $20 (adults).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Karamu High School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Mountain Film & Book: David Vass Wins Mountain Book Of The Year Prize

Not Set in Stone, written by one of New Zealand’s leading mountaineers, has been named Nankervis/Bamford NZ Mountain Book of the Year for 2023. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>


Hamilton City Council: Margot Philips Honoured At Waikato Museum
A retrospective of one of the region’s top 20th century artists, Of This Place: Margot Philips’ Landscapes, will open at Hamilton's Waikato Museum on Friday May 12. More>>



Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 