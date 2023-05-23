New National Environmental Partnership Embraces Global Commitment To ‘Living With Water’

Suntory’s global Mizuiku programme officially partners with ‘Upstream Battle’

Auckland, 23rd May 2023: Iconic Kiwi charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful today welcomes global beverage manufacturer Suntory as an official partner of its successful citizen science programme ‘Upstream Battle’. This partnership combines Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s dedication to protecting our waterways and oceans with Suntory's internationally recognised Mizuiku Education Programme for Nature and Water.

Upstream Battle enables students and individuals across Aotearoa to collect and audit litter at key upstream sites such as rivers, lakes and streams to foster a better understanding of how rubbish enters our waterways, contributing to the root cause of ocean pollution.

With the support of Suntory's Mizuiku programme, Keep New Zealand Beautiful will be able to develop additional Upstream Battle resources and appoint a dedicated Educational Facilitator to deliver in-classroom learning about the water cycle. These developments will extend the programme's reach to over 200 primary schools nationwide.

Frucor Suntory Oceania CEO Darren Fullerton says the company was seeking an education partner to bring Mizuiku, Suntory’s signature global water education programme to New Zealand.

“At the core of our Suntory business is a deep respect for water and commitment to protect this vital resource.

“Our partnership with Keep New Zealand Beautiful on Upstream Battle brings together the core principles of Mizuiku with a well-established citizen science initiative to create positive change with the next generation in New Zealand.”

Mizuiku, translated from Suntory’s native Japanese, literally means water education and the programme teaches students the importance of water by deepening their understanding of the natural water cycle and how it relates to their daily lives. It also teaches our tamariki how to use water responsibly and the relationship between water and biodiversity.

Originating in Japan in 2004 and having since expanded to Vietnam, Spain, Thailand, Indonesia, France and China, and now New Zealand, the Mizuiku programme – tailored for each country – has welcomed over 320,800 children and teachers to participate around the world.

In announcing the partnership, Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson noted the strong synergies between Suntory’s Mizuiku programme and Upstream Battle.

“We’re delighted to have the backing of such a prominent global water education initiative to strengthen our international citizen science offering,” she said.

“Keep New Beautiful shares a strong common ambition with Suntory’s Mizuiku programme which aims to teach the next generation about the value of fresh, pollution-free water.”

Saunderson adds, “With litter in our waterways posing a huge risk to both humans and wildlife, our Upstream Battle programme aims to identify the root causes of this pollution which ultimately ends up in our moana.

“Our partnership with Suntory’s Mizuiku programme will help us to reach more schools across New Zealand, with the appointment of a dedicated Educational Facilitator. It will also help us to strengthen the global collaboration of our Upstream Battle programme and build an international perspective on the root cause of water pollution.”

Schools across New Zealand are able to sign up now to take part in the ‘Upstream Battle presented by Mizuiku.’ The programme can be taught by teachers via the online resources or via a Keep New Zealand Beautiful Education Facilitator.

