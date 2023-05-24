Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Tū I Te Ora Scholarships Awarded

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 9:11 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Six Northland students are set to receive $4000 in financial assistance and paid work experience thanks to Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora Scholarship.

Council chair Tui Shortland says this is the fourth year that council has awarded the scholarships, and the first time that work experience has been included as part of the scholarship award package.

"Each year we review the scholarship to see what improvements could be made to strengthen the relationship between recipients and council and provide more value to both parties. After seeking feedback from previous recipients and seeing many of them apply for our internship programme, we decided to offer work experience as part of the scholarship award package."

The scholarship recognises, encourages and supports students to undertake study that relates to council’s environmental and regulatory functions, whilst contributing to council’s vision ‘Our Northland - together we thrive’.

They also have a specific aim to build Māori capacity within Te Taitokerau, with at least three of the six scholarships earmarked for Māori who whakapapa to Te Taitokerau.

The six winners (in alphabetical order by surname) are:

  • Ruby Crawford, from Whangārei

Bachelor of Science majoring in Geography at the University of Auckland.

  • Stephanie Membery, from Whangārei

Diploma in Environmental Management (Level 6) at Te Pūkenga/NorthTec.

  • Jack Panoho, from Waipu

(Ngāpuhi, Te Uriroroi, Te Parawhau)

Diploma in Environmental Management (Level 6) at Te Pūkenga/NorthTec.

  • Malindi Reihana-Ruka, from Kerikeri

(Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Pakau)

Bachelor of Surveying at the University of Otago.

  • Te Karira (TK) Ruakere-Norris, from Whangārei

(Te Parawhau,Ngāpuhi, Patuharakeke)

Bachelor of Urban Planning at the University of Auckland.

  • Shavonne Toko, from Omamari and Whangārei

(Te Roroa, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kurī, Te Rarawa)

Bachelor of Applied Science (Biodiversity Management) at UniTec.

Chair Shortland says the recipients will join NRC from mid-November 2023 to mid-February 2024 in the Governance and Engagement, Biosecurity, Community Resilience and Environmental Services departments.

"We’re pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to a group of passionate and inspiring students and we look forward to having them join us at council. We hope the scholarship enhances their learning and encourages them to return to NRC once they’ve completed their studies to enrich the region and its people with their knowledge and skills."

More information about the scholarship and recipients is available from https://scholarships.nrc.govt.nz

