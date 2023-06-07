Two New Professional Development Workshops On Offer At Waitangi

Waitangi Treaty Grounds is offering two new workshops for teachers: Aotearoa New Zealand Histories (ANZH) and Histories Go Digital. Both workshops embark on an immersive exploration that transcends the pages of textbooks and brings history to life. Beyond providing historical facts, the workshops encourage critical thinking and inspire students to question, analyse, and form their own opinions.

The Aotearoa New Zealand Histories workshop provides teachers with an overview of the curriculum content from years 1 to 10 before further exploring learning activities related to Tino Rangatiratanga / Government and Organisation. The workshop also provides practical examples to assist teachers with ANZH learning and teaching.

The Histories Go Digital workshop integrates ANZH learnings and technology by exploring new digital tools that teachers can apply to their own unique learning contexts. During the workshop, teachers will discover how digital tools bring history to life, enabling students to explore, connect, and engage with the past in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds Education Manager Monika Kern is excited about the new workshops: “The Learning team at Waitangi won a Ministry of Education contract in 2021 to assist with the development of classroom support materials for the new ANZH curriculum. What better place for teachers to further develop a nuanced understanding of our past, fostering empathy, cultural appreciation, and respect for diversity than here at the Treaty Grounds? The workshops offer an invaluable opportunity to equip teachers and students with the skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex world”.

Both workshops offer tailored learning experiences that can be customised to align with teachers’ local curriculum. Whether teaching about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, New Zealand's involvement in World Wars, or local historical contexts, approaches from these workshops can be seamlessly integrated into lesson plans, enriching teaching practice and enhancing student learning.

