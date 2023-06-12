Saving Tertiary Campaign

VUWSA, OUSA, THW-VUW and Otago Tertiary Education Unions, along with THW-VUW Vice Chancellor Professor Nic Smith and Otago Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Helen Nicholson today call on the CEO of the Tertiary Education Commission - Tim Fowler, Education Minister Jan Tinetti, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to save our universities and tertiary education in Aotearoa.

In their open letters (read the full letters at savingtertiary.nz), these organisations and Vice Chancellors ask for three means of support - for the government to 1) immediately lift the debt ceiling for Te Herenga Waka - Victoria University of Wellington and Otago University to provide short-term relief, 2) commit to sustainable and increased funding to THW-VUW and Otago University to prevent staff cuts in the long-term and 3) commence four-way discussions among student associations, the Tertiary Education Union, Vice Chancellors, and the government to establish a sustainable funding model for universities.

Targeted support must be provided to our universities to stop drastic cuts that will negatively impact the landscape of tertiary education in New Zealand for the foreseeable future.

In 1996, Grant Robertson, former NZUSA and OUSA president, highlighted that “students were not satisfied that universities had made all the efficiency gains they could, but the real problem was inadequate government funding of tertiary institutions.” In 2001, Chris Hipkins, former VUWSA president, called for serious change to the tertiary sector, stating, “The days when University Councils were encouraged to act like businesses and return substantial surpluses are over.” Two decades later, the message remains unchanged, but now it resonates within a context where we are witnessing the consequences of inaction.

We implore the Labour government to prioritise its belief in the essential role of education as a public good and take immediate action to prevent staff cuts and program losses.

The full open letters can be read at savingtertiary.nz.

We urge members of the public, academics, organisations, tertiary staff and students to support these open letters by signing at the bottom of the webpage.

