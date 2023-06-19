Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Language And Languages Matter, Yeah Right

Monday, 19 June 2023, 1:26 pm
Press Release: ALANZ

Later this week, professional and academic staff at Victoria University/Te Herenga Waka will see details of a proposal to disestablish up to 260 positions. This follows Otago University’s decision earlier this month to cut or downsize programmes, resulting in large-scale redundancies. Similar processes are underway at Massey University / Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa.

As universities are facing unprecedented budget deficits, they are having to make difficult decisions. Unfortunately, as so often in the past, humanities subjects will be seriously impacted by these. We should be deeply concerned about the irretrievable loss of knowledge and expertise across a number of disciplines, in particular those concerned with those fundamental to our human experience: language and languages.

Following hot on the heels of cutting or reducing language subjects and culture studies at Otago University, there is an imminent threat to the Linguistics and Applied Language Studies programme at Te Herenga Waka/Victoria University of Wellington which, inevitably, will extend to other Universities.

This defies common sense at a time when global security is at risk and policy analysts, translators, cultural and linguistic advisors, communication specialists are needed more than ever. Linguistics is a highly interdisciplinary field which equips researchers and practitioners with the knowledge and expertise needed in such roles, ranging from analytical skills such as pattern recognition to understanding bi/multilingualism and critical intercultural awareness. Linguists are involved in language policy and planning and often work closely with government organisations, ranging from Whaikaha to the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, the Human Rights Commission, Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the Ministry of Education.

Linguists with an applied or practical focus specialise in teaching and learning of other languages. Their research and teaching assists adults who struggle to read, supports sign language interpretation during national disasters or helps solve criminal cases through forensic linguistics expertise. Some linguists are involved in English language teacher education in the Asia Pacific region, while others have their focus closer to home by supporting the revitalisation of te reo Māori (a government priority). Yet others work with community organisations to support the language needs of migrant and refugee communities or provide professional services such as speech language therapy or translation and interpretation.

This broad range of specialisations reflects the career options open to linguistics graduates and explains why they are sought after in non-linguistic professions as well. Not surprisingly, in recent protests at Otago and Victoria students have expressed their anger over the “stealing” from their future. Linguists make key contributions to our society and with the prospect of cuts to our universities’ linguistics programmes, it is not only staff and students there who will be adversely affected.

The Education and Training Act 2020 specifies that a university is characterised by a “wide diversity of teaching and research”, while the Tertiary Education Commission’s key goals include “an adaptable tertiary education system that serves the needs of New Zealand now and in the future”. Maintaining the full range of disciplines is key to achieving these goals, not least in the interest of protecting our international reputation and the interests of students –buzz words in the government’s response to the 2017 Productivity Commission report recommendations for a new tertiary funding model. Now, therefore, is not the time to slash essential teaching and research programmes. We need a long-term vision that recognises the inherent value of our disciplines, including linguistics, rather than going down a path of destroying our universities.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ALANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Shelly Palmer: Paul McCartney Uses AI To Create 'Last Beatles Record'

Paul McCartney has announced the creation of a new Beatles song using a technique called stem separation to isolate John Lennon’s voice from an old demo, but this has nothing to do with ChatGPT, Generative AI, or any other 'groundbreaking' AI technology. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 