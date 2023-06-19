Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Early Childhood Sector Fair Pay Agreement Process Gets Go Ahead

Monday, 19 June 2023, 4:54 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

The early childhood sector is set to embark on the next steps in their Fair Pay Agreement process which will set minimum pay and conditions for over 35,000 workers.

A Fair Pay Agreement would explicitly set minimum conditions and pay for a sector that has never had consistent or agreed upon conditions, and assist in helping the sector to provide the best quality education for tamariki.

The process is officially underway after the application was approved by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment today.

"This is an historic step for all who work in early childhood education and we are excited to work with the sector and employers for the good of all kaiako, kaimahi, tamariki and the wider community,” says Sandie Burn, kindergarten teacher and the ECE representative on the National Executive of NZEI Te Riu Roa.

Ms Burn said that the Fair Pay Agreement was an avenue for the whole sector to work together.

"This could really help us fix the issues we face each day in our centres such as pay, ratios, non-contact time, health and safety and access to professional development.”

Immediate next steps for NZEI Te Riu Roa, the union for early childhood kaiako and kaimahi, is to canvas the sector for what solutions they want to see reflected in a Fair Pay Agreement.

ECE kaiako and kaimahi representatives will begin negotiating the agreement with ECE employers in October.

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

