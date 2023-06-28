Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Waikato Jumps Ahead In Global Rankings, Claiming Research Top Spot In New Zealand

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: University of Waikato

 The University of Waikato is ranked in the top 250 universities in the world in the latest 2024 QS World University Rankings, the largest increase of any university in New Zealand.

The rankings, released today, also place the University at number one in New Zealand for research*, the second year in a row the University has achieved this placing.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, says the significant increase of 81 places in the world rankings, and the number one place for research impact in New Zealand, reflects the intensity, impact, and influence of the University’s academic staff.

“These are impressive results for one of New Zealand’s youngest and smallest universities. Our research is making a difference globally, and to have this recognised on the world’s stage is a significant achievement.”

For the first time, sustainability and employment outcomes were measured in the 2024 rankings. Out of 1,503 institutions globally, the University of Waikato ranked 152 for sustainability and 162 for employment outcomes. The sustainability result builds on the University’s top 100 global placing in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings earlier this month. The THE rankings measure participating institutions globally and their commitment to driving and delivering lasting change across the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We have brought a strong focus to both these areas as a University over the past two years, including the launch of our Sustainability Plan 2022-26. These results reflect our hard work towards delivering on the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals,” says Professor Quigley.

The University’s international metrics were also strong, reflecting the global diversity of the University’s staff, student body.

“The strong return of international students post-pandemic places us in a good position for success against the relevant indicator in the future,” says Professor Quigley.

Professor Quigley adds, the new results are not only good news for the University’s staff and students but for the growing Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions too.

“This recognition shows prospective students from here and overseas that when they study and undertake research at the University of Waikato, they are supported by some of the most respected academics in the world.”

 


*2024 QS World University Rankings: citations per faculty member metric

