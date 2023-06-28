Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Radical Change Urgently Needed In Alternative Education – Children’s Commissioner

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Office of the Children's Commissioner

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers welcomes yesterday’s report on Alternative Education in Aotearoa by the Education Review Office (ERO).

An alternative education? Support for our most disengaged young people looks at how the education system is serving mokopuna in Alternative Education, a model that provides for more than 2000 of our most disengaged secondary school students.

“I join ERO in calling for a complete and urgent reform of Alternative Education to significantly improve learning for these mokopuna, who are the ones who most need therapeutic, wraparound support.

“The quality of this model is something I’ve voiced my concerns about for some time and I welcome ERO’s report. It is imperative that its recommendations are taken seriously by decision-makers,” Judge Eivers says.

Among its findings, the report reveals that fewer than one in 10 mokopuna in Alternative Education go on to achieve NCEA Level 2. They are more likely to receive jobseeker support, be imprisoned and earn far less than the median wage later in life.

It reports that facilities are rundown, there is inadequate funding and a lack of specialist support for the mokopuna in this system.

It also found 68% of learners in Alternative Education were Māori and 63% were male.

“In my view an alternative education system that is not equitable is a breach of Article 29 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“Alternative Education deals with young people with complex needs. Kaimahi are committed and caring and work hard to help their students stay in education, but only one in five are registered teachers.

“Māori continue to be disproportionately represented in Alternative Education, therefore there must be an increase in by Māori, for Māori approaches to support our mokopuna in a way that is culturally safe and responsive.

“Mokopuna need to have an education where they feel supported and where they have the opportunity not only to learn, but to want to learn. Education should be an enjoyable experience for them.

“Government has a responsibility to ensure that all students have access to an inclusive and equitable education.”

The ERO research paper can be read here: https://ero.govt.nz/news/our-most-vulnerable-learners-are-being-failed-by-alternative-education-new-research-finds

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Children's Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Special Olympics NZ: Kiwi Team Conquers World Summer Games

Two centuries after Napoleon marched under the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, the New Zealand Special Olympics team danced their way down the same boulevard to celebrate conquering the World Summer Games. More

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977. More


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 