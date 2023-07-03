Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Whakamana Tangata – Call For Education Debate To Centre Those At The Heart Of Sector

Monday, 3 July 2023, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

 

The experience and solutions from those working at the heart of education in Aotearoa need to be front and centre in the upcoming general election debate, says NZEI Te Riu Roa.

The education union released Whakamana Tamariki, Whakamana Kaiako, Whakamana Tangata in Tauranga today at its annual Te Kāhui Whetū hui. Education Minister Jan Tinetti is speaking to delegates later today.

This discussion document outlines items for consideration and conversation for what is needed to achieve the best education system for tamariki in Aoteaora.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Mark Potter says as the general election draws nearer, voters will hear a lot of strongly held views from political leaders on education, but it would be a mistake to ignore the experience of those who are working in the system day to day.

“We have found that there are a handful of fundamentals that are crucial for setting tamariki up for educational success and happy, fulfilled lives.

“These include an emphasis on language, culture and identity, smaller class sizes and lower ECE ratios, and barrier-free, inclusive education. If we genuinely want to improve outcomes for children, then these building blocks need to be at the centre.”

Mark Potter said that all political parties need to consider how they are taking a Māori-first approach to the education system which prioritises Māori thinking, learning and practice.

“We describe this as Mōku Te Ao. We know that what is good for Māori is good for Aotearoa. A "Māori first" approach also means we better honour Te Tiriti and work to operationalise a system that recognises and uplifts Māori tamariki and kaiako while creating an education system that is uniquely ours.”

Members at the hui this week have been planning how to focus their election efforts including making sure whānau and communities get out to vote, and on ensuring educators speak out on their vision for what will make a real difference for tamariki.

