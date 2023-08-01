Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Pūkenga Releases 2022 Te Pūrongo Ā-Tau | Annual Report

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga


Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology has released its 2022 Te Pūrongo ā-Tau | Annual Report, the first to capture all 25 entities brought together to support improved learner and employer outcomes as part of the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE).

During the 2022 calendar year, 16 former Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs), eight Transitional Industry Training Organisations (TITOs) and Work Based Learning (WBL) transitioned into Te Pūkenga, making it the country’s largest tertiary education and training provider.

Te Pūkenga Chief Executive Peter Winder says the report records significant achievements in addressing the skills needs of ākonga (learners) and employers.

"Ākonga remain at the centre of everything we do. By bringing together on-the-job, on campus, and online vocational education and training through a unified network available in all regions we are enabling more learners to gain the skills, training and qualifications they need, faster and with less debt," Mr Winder says.

Key highlights for 2022 included:

  • A total of 270,993 learners (on campus, online and on-the-job)
  • 48,037 graduates
  • An ākonga satisfaction rate of 89%
  • 70.4% of Māori learners completed their courses and 77.2% of all courses were completed
  • Continuation of work to integrate programmes and delivery approaches, meaning more than 350 programmes are being replaced by 51 unified programmes across Te Pūkenga in 2023
  • Establishment of significant strategic partnerships with industry and employers, including New Zealand Defence Force and Kāinga Ora
  • Continued strengthening of partnerships with hapū, iwi and Māori to support closer alignment with need, and higher participation and course completion rates
  • Publication of a second iteration of Te Pae Tawhiti: Te Tiriti o Waitangi Excellence Framework, ensuring Te Tiriti o Waitangi excellence is embedded into all policies, processes, systems and practices, consistent with the requirements of our founding Charter
  • Development of the Equity and Ākonga Success Strategy, after extensive consultation and co-design with ākonga and kaimahi, to support a unified national network meeting current and evolving educational and training needs
  • Development of Whiria Te Ako as the framework for how programmes are designed, and to facilitate learning, teaching and rangahau research
  • Completion of phase one (of three) of organisation structural designs through the establishment of a new leadership team and business unit structure.

"The report illustrates the size and scale of our network, and the real potential we have to build on this in delivering significant gains in vocational and applied learning that better meet the needs of our communities and regions."

The report records a deficit across the network of $80.353 million. This is higher than forecast but considerably lower than the projected $280m deficit that the ITP sector was expected to be facing in 2022 under the old model if there had been no changes.

"In common with the wider tertiary education sector, we faced falling enrolments which impacted our forecast revenue. Decline in international revenue was particularly significant given the impacts of Covid-19 and the residual impact of closed borders for some of this period. We are pleased to report strong growth in international student enrolments this year and expect this to continue to improve," Mr Winder says.

The variance from forecast is largely due to gains on property sales not being realised within the expected timeframe (a risk which was noted as part of the reforecast), and a significant impairment booked at Whitireia-WelTec. The impairment is a one-off non-cash item reflected in the deficit.

"The creation of Te Pūkenga is a once-in-a-generation transformation allowing us to deliver new approaches and benefits at scale. It is also large and complex. Financial sustainability remains a key focus which we are addressing through increased international enrolments, property rationalisation, greater efficiencies and reducing duplication through a unified organisational structure.

"We have budgeted for a further deficit in 2023 and anticipate being on the path to profitability from 2024," Mr Winder says.

Reflecting the scale of the new organisation, this year’s audit process involved significant complexity, with 17 subsidiaries each requiring two separate audits to account for their activity prior to and after disestablishment date, year-end audit of Te Pūkenga group (the parent of the subsidiaries), as well as challenges with the timeliness of third-party verification of revenue and revenue recognition.

This also resulted in a qualified opinion from the Office of the Auditor General on the financial statements of Te Pūkenga in relation to the parent statement of cashflows, and delayed the annual report beyond its intended release date of early May, Mr Winder says.

He says Te Pūkenga takes seriously the need for, and is acting on, embedding improved information systems and controls within the new single organisation for the coming year.

You can view the full 2022 Te Pūrongo ā-Tau | Annual Report here.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 