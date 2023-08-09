Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Victoria University Of Wellington Proudly Celebrates Its Exceptional Alumni

Wednesday, 9 August 2023
Press Release: Victoria University of Wellington


Four alumni of Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington have been selected as Distinguished Alumni Award winners for 2023.

In fields ranging from public health and agritech, to finance, literature, and justice, these alumni have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to their professions, communities, and to New Zealand.

Each recipient displays leadership, creativity, and entrepreneurship, whether social, cultural, scientific, or commercial, that reflects the University’s core values and purpose.

The recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Awards 2023 are venture capitalist and global agritech leader Arama Kukutai, Solicitor General of New Zealand Una Jagose, esteemed poet and author Tusiata Avia, and drug harm reduction advocate Wendy Allison.

Chancellor John Allen praised the recipients for their extraordinary commitment to creating positive change in the world, noting they serve as a remarkable testament to the potential of graduates from Te Herenga Waka.


“These alumni have each made an exceptional impact in their field and are highly respected individuals.

“Their accomplishments reflect the core values of our University and the calibre of our alumni.

“We are delighted to celebrate their achievements through these prestigious awards.”

The Distinguished Alumni Awards will be presented at an event in Wellington on 19 October.

