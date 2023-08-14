Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

SIT Student Wins Bronze At Culinary Contest Regional Cook-off

Monday, 14 August 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Southern Institute Of Technology

SIT - Te Pūkenga Cookery student, Yari Mowatt, has had success in her first culinary competition, achieving a bronze medal in a close contest against more experienced competitors.

Held at Ara - Te Pūkenga campus in Christchurch on 28th July, Miss Mowatt competed in the South Island Regional Cook-off of the Nestlé Golden Chef's Hat Award. Running for 58 years in Australia and since 2020 in New Zealand, the culinary award supports young chefs in making industry connections, advancing skills and progressing their careers. The top scoring young chef in each region goes onto the national final, held September 12th - 13th in Sydney.

Contestants had two-and-a-half hours to prepare a main and dessert. “It was hard to work with the (seasonal) winter ingredients,” Miss Mowatt said. She prepared a seared pork loin with kumara mash, a silver beet reduction, creamy mushrooms, and roasted cherry tomatoes. The dessert was an espresso pannacotta with walnut praline, strawberry salsa, topped with a vanilla and cinnamon foam, “to look like a coffee,’’ she added.

It was Miss Mowatt’s first culinary competition, so naturally she was nervous. “The other girls already had two years’ experience ... [they] were amazing, I didn’t feel like I was competing against them ... it was great to support each other,” she said.

Medals in the competition aren’t awarded in the traditional first - gold, second – silver and third - bronze; the points each chef gains determines which medal they achieve. It was a tight competition; all three contestants were awarded bronze medals by scoring between 70-80 points each, with Joosje Bouman, (aged 22), Ara Institute of Canterbury trained, winning on the day. She’ll travel to Australia with North Island winner, AUT student, Lilly Boles, (aged 19), to compete against the ten regional Australian finalists.

Miss Mowatt said after the contest they had a sit-down with the judges who gave them feedback and advice. “I was happy with their comments ... I lost points on silly

things; my uniform sleeves were too long, how I handled the food. I didn’t expect that, it made me realise how serious the competition was.”

The highly experienced judges, Alliance Brand Ambassador Chef, Darren Wright, and Ara Cookery Tutors, Mark Sycamore and Steve Le Corre, may be familiar to

Southlanders; all three chefs appeared at the annual Famous Young Chefs Luncheon at SIT in April, mentoring Cookery students for the weekend. Miss Mowatt worked with Darren Wright on that occasion. “It was really nice meeting them again,” she said.

Miss Mowatt came from Panama to SIT to study Cookery in July last year, and is halfway through completing a Diploma in Culinary Excellence (Level 5). She also works as an à la carte and functions Chef at Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill. “It’s amazing, I’ve learnt so much and have grown a lot in the past year,” she said.

The experience has bolstered Miss Mowatt’s confidence. “I’ll definitely go back and compete again. I’m going to enter ... next year ... I’ll start working on preparing; next time I’ll try to win.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Southern Institute Of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 