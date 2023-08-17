Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Getting Schooled On Teacher Training

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 11:57 am
Column: Maxim Institute

By Maryanne Spurdle, Researcher, Maxim Institute

Education is firmly on political parties’ radars this election. As the ink dries on the Government’s pay agreements with teachers, the Māori Party is campaigning for every school to have at least one Māori member of senior management, ACT has proposed the ultimate in school choice, and the National Party wants to transform education one confiscated phone at a time.

The sheer variety of solutions to declining achievement, teacher shortages, and truancy reflects the complexity educational issues unleash. The best solutions are the ones that stick to the foundations and framework of our education system and resist trying to merely raise its curb appeal.

The Teaching Council is part of that foundation. It sets the standards for both teachers and the institutions that train them. In recognition of the fact that these standards need attention, it’s updating its Initial Teaching Requirements. The Council now wants prospective teachers to pass the equivalent of UE entrance exams in literacy and numeracy before enrolling in Initial Teacher Education. It also recognises that teachers would benefit from more time in actual classrooms practising in actual classrooms.

Good ideas, but they exist alongside more opaque ones, such as “inclusiveness practice”—“All student teachers need to be able to teach in inclusive ways, as all children have the right to access equitable educational opportunities.” What’s a teacher trainer meant to do with this directive other than give the slow nod that all blindingly obvious statements deserve?

But there’s hopeful news out of Australia.

Four years ago, 42% of students attending Catholic Education Canberra Goulburn schools were underperforming in reading. Director Ross Fox believed that the schools’ frustrated teachers hadn’t been adequately prepared, so he retrained all 1,500 of them in evidence-based methods of teaching.

He was right. In just three years, the number of underperforming students dropped by 36%. Only 6% were still underperforming in 2022.

That impressive turnaround came after teachers were trained in four key areas: classroom management; how the brain processes, stores, and retrieves information; literacy and numeracy teaching strategies; and “responsive” teaching, ensuring content is culturally and contextually appropriate.

The news gets better. In July, Australia’s education ministers gave the nation’s universities two years to implement evidence-based methods in their Initial Teacher Education. Programmes will receive funding to do this and lose accreditation if they don’t.

In New Zealand, there are well-respected programmes, like the New Zealand Graduate School of Education, which centre their teacher education around evidence-based teaching practices. But, as in Australia, they’re not the norm.

ABC News summed up Fox’s take: “The science of learning was starkly different to most university courses which often taught student-directed learning and exploring education through societal power structures. In contrast … the science of learning was based on research that looked at the way young brains absorbed knowledge and structured lessons that reflected this.”

We should be taking notes. Australia isn’t the first country to figure this out. Let’s pray we aren’t the last.

*Maxim Institute is an independent think tank working to promote the dignity of every person in New Zealand by standing for freedom, justice, compassion, and hope.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maxim Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 