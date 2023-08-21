Sunflower Project Returns To Sprout Budding Gardeners

Scores of sunflowers and kindy kids are set to star in Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project, which launches today across New Zealand. Around 13,676 youngsters will take part in this much-loved sunflower growing contest that helps sprout little gardeners and spark a life-long love of gardening whilst brightening up garden beds. This year marks a significant milestone in the project's history, with the largest participation to date, involving 277 kindergartens from 11 kindergarten associations across the country.





Around 13,676 youngsters are taking part in the 2023 Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project which has the largest participation to date, involving 277 kindergartens from 11 kindergarten associations nationwide.

It will be stem against stem, flower against flower as they compete to grow the tallest or widest sunflower within their specific association’s region. There’s some lofty heights set with the tallest sunflower grown nationally a giant 3.41 metres and the widest sunflower head at 35 cm across.

Each child has the opportunity to develop gardening skills with hands-on learning about a plant's lifecycle by sowing seeds, watching them germinate, tending to delicate seedlings, transplanting them into the soil, and mastering the art of daily plant care. They also engage with numbers and measurement by tracking their plant's growth each week.

Teachers can also integrate aspects of the Project into their learning curriculum through a range of activities and information in the Daltons Sunflowers Learning Centre. The project runs through till Tuesday 07 December 2023, when final measurements are taken, and winners announced on Wednesday 13 December.

Daltons General Manager, Colin Parker, is delighted to see this biennial project run for the seventh time and says, "Gardening is now an even more valuable life-long skill for both children and adults, especially with fruit and vegetable prices skyrocketing. Our Project aims to not only develop these skills in children but also bring a sense of happiness and joy to everyone that takes part.”

Children will nurture the seeds of the amazing Skyscraper Sunflower, generously provided by project partner, Kings Seeds. This variety has the potential to soar to incredible heights of 4-5 metres, with thick stems and stunning golden-petalled flower heads that can grow up to 45 cm across.

"We hope the project will also help children inspire their families to grow their own garden at home, whether it’s planting lettuces or strawberries to eat or creating a flowerbed for bees,” Parker adds.

The winning Kindergarten for each region’s Tallest Sunflower Award, and Widest Sunflower Head, will receive prizes from Daltons, and project partners The Warehouse and GARDENA.

The Homegrown Sunflower Award, introduced during the pandemic, also offers children an opportunity to grow a sunflower at home and involve their families.

Budding growers who go the extra mile will also be rewarded at the end of the Project, as each Kindergarten nominates their very own “Daltons Best Little Gardener” who receives a certificate and prize pack, courtesy of Daltons. Participation certificates are also available for teachers to download and print off, so every child has their own special memento.

For more information on this special project to grow the next generation of gardeners, visit www.daltons.co.nz or visit our Sunflower Project Facebook page.

