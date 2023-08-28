Call For Phd Scholarship Applications

The Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Māori (NPM) Futures Programme supports promising Māori students as a means to growing an expert and capable Māori researcher workforce for Aotearoa New Zealand. The programme is about growing tomorrow’s Māori research leaders who are able to set and pursue strong research directions to produce knowledge, foundational to building a flourishing future for Māori. Our PhD Scholarship grant is a successful and long-standing strategy that NPM uses to achieve this goal.

Eligibility

All applicants must be high achieving Māori PhD Doctoral students, who are currently enrolled, or intend to enrol, at an NPM tertiary education partner institution to undertake PhD Doctoral research. Their research must align with the NPM Matakitenga research framework.

Scholarship Value and Duration

The scholarship grant includes a stipend of $33,000 per annum, plus $7,500 for tuition fees. The award is for a two-year duration and completion date is expected to be on or before 1st January 2026. We expect to support a total of 10 PhD scholarship awards in this round.

Closing Date

5pm, Monday, 2nd October, 2023.

For more information, including the scholarship application forms and scholarship regulations, please see our webpage: https://www.maramatanga.co.nz/funding-opportunity/phd-scholarships

