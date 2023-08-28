Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Call For Phd Scholarship Applications

Monday, 28 August 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: Nga Pae o te Maramatanga

The Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga Māori (NPM) Futures Programme supports promising Māori students as a means to growing an expert and capable Māori researcher workforce for Aotearoa New Zealand. The programme is about growing tomorrow’s Māori research leaders who are able to set and pursue strong research directions to produce knowledge, foundational to building a flourishing future for Māori. Our PhD Scholarship grant is a successful and long-standing strategy that NPM uses to achieve this goal.

Eligibility

All applicants must be high achieving Māori PhD Doctoral students, who are currently enrolled, or intend to enrol, at an NPM tertiary education partner institution to undertake PhD Doctoral research. Their research must align with the NPM Matakitenga research framework.

Scholarship Value and Duration

The scholarship grant includes a stipend of $33,000 per annum, plus $7,500 for tuition fees. The award is for a two-year duration and completion date is expected to be on or before 1st January 2026. We expect to support a total of 10 PhD scholarship awards in this round.

Closing Date

5pm, Monday, 2nd October, 2023.

For more information, including the scholarship application forms and scholarship regulations, please see our webpage: https://www.maramatanga.co.nz/funding-opportunity/phd-scholarships

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nga Pae o te Maramatanga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 