SAE Auckland Celebrates It’s Open Day, Inspiring Future Creatives

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 11:35 am
Press Release: SAE Creative Media Institute

SAE Auckland (SAE), a global leader in creative media education, celebrated a resounding success at its recent Open Day on Saturday 19 August. At times, the SAE Auckland campus based in Parnell, had queues out the door. The campus was bursting with aspiring creatives - all eager to explore the cutting-edge facilities, innovative programs, and industry-based tutors that SAE has to offer.

The Open Day provided an immersive experience for attendees, offering a firsthand glimpse into what potential students can expect while studying at SAE Auckland. Prospective students and their whānau were treated to guided tours of the SAE Auckland campus, featuring their state-of-the-art recording studios, film set and computer labs.

"The energy and enthusiasm displayed by both our guests and our team during the Open Day was truly inspiring," said Dr Suzette Major, Campus Director at SAE Auckland. "It's always thrilling to share our passion for creative media education and demonstrate the endless possibilities that await our students."

SAE has been at the forefront of fostering creativity and innovation for over 30 years, empowering students to turn their passion for audio, film, and music into thriving careers. With over 40 campuses worldwide, SAE is truly global and world renowned. The New Zealand SAE campus, based in Parnell Auckland, offers Diploma and Degree qualifications in Audio Production, Music Production and Screen Production.

Open Day inquiries have already turned into enrolments. “More than 25% of those who attended our SAE Open Day last week have already applied for a 2024 course”, explains Student Recruitment Advisor Amber Leigh Stevens, aka Stevie. “Applications are coming in fast!”.

Aspiring students who are passionate about pursuing a career in the music, audio, or film industry, but were unable to attend Open Day, can still take a personalised tour. “Just reach out via our website”, explains Stevie. “But given we are already 74% full for the 2024 academic year, potential students need to apply soon”.

For more information about SAE Auckland and the application process, please visit

auckland.sae.edu

or contact

study@sae.ac.nz

