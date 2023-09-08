New Zealand Space Agency Seeks Stellar Students For Opportunities At NASA

High-flying graduate students are encouraged to reach for the stars and apply for the New Zealand Space Scholarship programme to support an internship at NASA’s Ames Research Center or the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in 2024.

Administered by the New Zealand Space Agency, part of MBIE, scholarship applications are open to tertiary students who are studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics at a masters or doctoral level.

Successful applicants, selected by both the New Zealand Space Agency and NASA, will travel to the USA for a 10-to-12-week internship where they will work on space exploration, science or aeronautics projects, guided by a NASA or JPL mentor.

Deputy Head of the New Zealand Space Agency Andrew Johnson says it’s the first time since the programme began in 2018 that New Zealand students are being offered the option of interning at one of two NASA centres in the same round.

“We’ve supported four cohorts of Kiwi students through the New Zealand Space Scholarship programme to date and now it’s time for the next group of talented young people to take up this exciting opportunity at NASA’s first-rate research facilities,” Andrew said.

“New Zealand Space Scholarships support the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists. Through this programme, we give students the chance to gain educational experience in their fields of study while building knowledge, technical expertise and connections to the global space sector, which benefit our space sector at home.”

The New Zealand Space Scholarship Programme contributes to the delivery of the Aotearoa New Zealand Aerospace Strategy, including by unlocking aerospace potential and supporting our aim to become an aerospace nation.

The scholarship covers return airfares to the United States and accommodation costs, plus an allowance for living expenses.

Apply now on MBIE’s online job application portal NASA Internship Opportunity (mbie.govt.nz). Applications close on Monday 9 October.

For more information, please visit the MBIE website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/space/nasa-internships/

© Scoop Media

