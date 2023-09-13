Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Local Ceremonies For Northtec’s First Diploma Of Whānau Ora Programme

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 10:54 pm
Press Release: NorthTec

Twenty-four Diploma in Whānau Ora students will be celebrated this Thursday evening (Kaikohe-based cohort of seven) and Saturday morning (Kaitāia-based cohort of 17) through NorthTec Te Pūkenga local ceremonies.

These first two cohorts of the one-year Diploma in Whānau Ora (Level 5) were part of a workforce development strategy to entry-level qualify rurally located Northland social services kaimahi/practitioners. Taught through NorthTec Te Pūkenga and based in both Kaikohe and Kaitāia, the Diploma is a stand-alone qualification as well as being the first year of the social work degree, originally provided through Toi-Ohomai.

“The flexibility of having a qualification that was not only standalone as a level five diploma, but also could potentially pathway kaimahi into the second-year of a social work degree was too good an opportunity to pass up, and so we fought hard to bring the Diploma to Te Taitokerau, and have been really pleased by the uptake from our local kaimahi, especially because this is the very first time we’ve taught it.” said Dr. Moana Mitchell, academic lead and one of the tutors for the Diploma in Whānau Ora.

“Basing this diploma programme in these Far North and Mid North locations would never have been possible had it not been for the support and vision of some key leaders within these local communities and also NorthTec Te Pūkenga. The RoVE (Reform of Vocational Education) has really given us a clear direction when it comes to creating a seamless and sustainable vocational-based education system” stated Dr. Mitchell.

The Diploma in Whānau Ora graduands will be celebrated through Te Rā Hui Whakapūmau, showcasing the value of local ceremonies, specifically in visibilising tauira/student success and involving whānau, supporters and our local communities in these achievements. There is the hope that such events will pave the way for more degree and diploma ceremonies being based in places such as Kaikohe and Kaitāia.

“It is significantly important that we base our ceremonies in our local communities so our whānau and kids can see that higher education is not only achievable, it is something that already happens in our own backyard. This diploma programme itself is a shining exemplar of what vocational education can do for rural communities, and I do hope that there are future opportunities to do more with this type of educative model” Dr. Mitchell concluded.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NorthTec on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 