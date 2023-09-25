Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Speed Interviewing Event Hones Life Skills

Monday, 25 September 2023, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Southern Institute Of Technology

SIT | Te Pūkenga School of Advanced Engineering Technology, in collaboration with Engineering New Zealand Southland Branch, recently held their annual Speed Interviewing Event, bringing together local Professional engineering employers and engineering students.

Held at Hansen Hall on September 12th, it was well supported by local Engineering sectors, with professionals from Kirk Roberts Consulting, Bonisch Consultants, Invercargill City Council (ICC), WSP, Pattle Delamore Partners, Fulton Hogan and many more, giving their time to participate as interviewers, to assist the students in honing their interview skills, and in the process, provide them with valuable insights and opportunities.

Event organiser and Programme Manager at SIT's School of Advanced Engineering Technology, Carlo Gabriel, said he was “thrilled” with the event and the positive impact it had on his students and the engineering community. The day “showcases the potential of SIT engineering students.” He also saw possibilities to “ignite innovative ideas and promote mentorship by facilitating connections with the professionals who shape local industries.”

“Local engineering employers and SIT engineering students coming together highlights the good outcomes of collaborating,” Mr Gabriel added. “SIT's School of Advanced Engineering Technology and Engineering New Zealand share a commitment to foster excellence in engineering.”

Jeremy Rees, Service Leader – Water Infrastructure, from Pattle Delamore Partners, said he’s been attending SIT’s speed interviewing event for a few years and it was “a good experience”. He saw it as an opportunity to improve his own communication skills, as well as helping the students. “Improving soft skills, like communication skills is valuable for the students,” as they reached the end of their qualification and looked towards finding employment. “Engineering NZ, SIT and the engineering community in Southland have good relationships,” he said, adding “what’s good for student is also good for industry and SIT. We hope to build everyone up at the same time.”

David Rider, Senior Geotechnical Engineer/Civil Engineer of Kirk Roberts Consulting and Deputy Chair of Engineering New Zealand Southland Branch Committee, also attended this year.

As the EngNZ coordinator for the Southland high schools engineering engagement visits, he connects students to engineering at the secondary school level. This includes organising a local high school event, where students are able to visit SIT and engage with professional engineers, the faculty and SIT students, to give them a better understanding of the pathway to becoming a professional engineer.

Mr Rider said the speed interviewing at SIT is another step on that pathway, “getting SIT students heading in the right direction, to success in their chosen career.” From an employer’s perspective, he thought “it was a good event to showcase what we’re looking for, but also how they [the student] can improve.” From details such as arriving on time, to how the students presented themselves, “we can see who’s really chasing it. Everything makes an impression,” he said. “It’s about opportunity. Having SIT students and engineers engaging on a more personal basis will leave them in good stead to develop their career pathway.” Mr Rider stated.

Jet Yen Hua, Bachelor of Engineering Technology Year 3 student, was appreciative of being able to take part in the useful event. “It does help me as an international student who has English as a second language, to identify the areas I need to improve during any communication, especially an interview.”

Mr Gabriel expressed his gratitude to everyone who had contributed to this year’s event. “I look forward to seeing the interesting journeys which will emerge from these connections," he said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Southern Institute Of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSO: Gemma New Returns to Aotearoa

Following her triumphant BBC Proms debut, Gemma New returns for a series of concerts in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, & Hamilton from 27 October. Poem of Ecstasy features acclaimed soprano Madeleine Pierard & flautist Bridget Douglas in groundbreaking early C20th works by Scriabin, Debussy, Sibelius, & Ravel. More


Taki Rua Productions: Immersive Theatre

The boundary-pushing Māori theatre company will tour its captivating new aerial dance theatre work, Hatupatu | Kurungaituku: A Forbidden Love, in February and March 2024. Based on the Te Arawa iwi legend of Hatupatu and the Bird Woman, this is a thrilling immersive experience which evokes the towering bird realm, forests, and geo-thermal forces of Rotorua. More


Katherine Mansfield Society: Showcasing Tomorrow’s Star Writers

A poignant story of a charged encounter between two men at a New York party by Year 12 Kāpiti College student Amaya Colombick has won the Mansfield Short Story Award. Ouroboros was selected by writer Sue Orr for the $500 prize on the strength of its craft, tension, and pace. More

Howard Davis: NZSQ's Woven Pathways Tour Wraps Up In Wellington

The NZSQ produced some wonderfully intimate, eclectic, and stimulating music-making to conclude their national tour of ‘Woven Pathways’ in Wellington last week with two stunning performances that reaffirmed their position as Aotearoa’s premier chamber music ensemble. More


NZ Bridge: Mt Maunganui Bridge Congress

They might not look like highly-honed athletes, but many competitors in the National Bridge Congress practice for hours a day, travel the country chasing rating points, and are at their peak mental state to enable them to concentrate and count cards for ten hours a day for eight days straight. More


Sandra Roberts: Iconic Kiwi Comedy Hits The Road

New Zealand's “sexiest” actors are about to hit the road with Ladies Night, a stage show about five down-on-their-luck Kiwi blokes who have a lightbulb moment to get into shape and become strippers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 