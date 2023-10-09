Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Agricademy Expands With New Partnerships In Waikato And Southland

Monday, 9 October 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: Agricademy

Agricademy, a national provider of online training for dairy farming and wool, has this week signed two new farming industry experts as partners, expanding on-farm training opportunities to Waikato and Southland.

Training Centric Ltd, founded and led by Tyree Connor, is championing the expansion of Agricademy in Waikato, with Ashlea Kowalski as head trainer. “I’m passionate about vocational education and providing the right training at the right time”, said Tyree, most recently General Manager Training at QCONZ, “which is why I’m excited to partner with Agricademy”.

A past lead tutor at Dairy Training Ltd and QCONZ, Ashlea runs her contract milking business in Waipa, and is looking forward to giving new entrants a head start in dairy through Agricademy's blended online and on farm training. The team will also be working with employers to encourage uptake of the low cost, skills focused Agricademy model to improve productivity.

In Southland, AgriTeachMe Ltd, founded by dairy farming family Hannes and Lyzanne du Plessis, simultaneously launched operations this week. Immigrants from South Africa 20 years ago, the couple have share milked and contract milked various size herds in the Waikato and Southland and employed many immigrant and kiwi staff - supporting and educating them and making sure they got the same opportunities as they had. At present they are contract milking in Woodlands.

Experienced educators and farmers, Hannes has a degree in Horticulture and Agricultural Economics and has been a Primary ITO verifier for 12 years. Lyzanne worked at Fonterra as a service specialist and for Primary ITO as a Training Advisor.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We attribute our success in the Dairy industry to on-the-job training, self-study and knowledgeable employers who mentored us along the way,” said Lyzanne, “so we are excited to have found a vehicle that combines both our passion for the dairy industry and our love for educating others and setting them up for success.”

Agricademy founder Alister Shennan says, “Our two newest partners are of the highest calibre and we’re honoured to have their expertise and experience as part of our team. Both partners have experienced traditional training approaches in dairy and instead gravitated to Agricademy’s innovative new model, which I’m confident will see trainees – and dairy farms - in these regions flourish.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Agricademy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More


NZSA: CLNZ NZSA Writers' Award Recipient

Tom Doig has been awarded the CLNZ/NZSA $25,000 Writers’ Award for his project with the working title We Are All Preppers Now: Kiwis Making Plans for the End of the World. Doig is an award-winning creative non-fiction author, investigative journalist, and scholar. More


BookHub: Online Collaboration Set To Transform Local Bookselling

Aotearoa will be the first English-speaking country in the world to launch an online collaboration between its independent bookstores. Launched on National Bookshop Day, BookHub is a site where readers can browse and buy books from over seventy bookstores all in one place. More

University of Auckland: Good News For World’s Rarest Marine Dolphin?

The world’s rarest marine dolphin, New Zealand’s Māui, of which only about 54 remain, is getting younger. It could be good news for the tiny population that lives off the west coast of the North Island. A population with younger dolphins produces more calves than an older population, ultimately increasing population size, which is vital for their future. More


Fish & Game: Thousands Converge On Rivers & Lakes For Opening Of Fishing Season

Kiwis cast off across the country this weekend with the opening of the new fishing season on Sunday morning. Many anglers travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they've developed a deep connection to. Fish & Game expects to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10% will be international anglers. More


Wellington Young Actors: Treading The Boards At BATS

The Capital’s award-winning youth theatre training company, are set to perform two famous plays by two famously naughty boys; Oscar Wilde’s Lady Windermere’s Fan & Molière's Tartuffe. Director Deborah Rea has banded together with 27 x 12–18-year-olds to bring the 130 & 359-year-old plays to life. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 