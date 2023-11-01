Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Low Participation Decreases Meaningfulness Of International Education Results

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Post Primary Teachers' Association

New Zealand students’ low participation rates in the latest international reading, maths and science assessments shows its increasing irrelevance to many countries, says Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president.

He was commenting in response to media reports that New Zealand schools’ and student participation in the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) last year was 72 percent – 
well below the benchmark of 85 percent of invited schools and 80 percent of invited students.

“It’s no surprise that only 72 percent of Aotearoa New Zealand schools and students took part. Here, participation is voluntary and we have seen over the last several years an increasing unwillingness among students to do these assessments.

“In other countries, particularly those that have traditional styles of assessment, i.e. rote learning and multi-choice questions, participation in PISA is compulsory and students are actually trained in how to do the assessments.

“For New Zealand and other countries that have moved beyond these old-school assessment styles, PISA is becoming increasingly meaningless. The only thing it consistently shows is that young people from 
wealthier backgrounds do better academically than those from poorer families. And more schools here are saying they do not need PISA to tell them what they know already. 
They are more interested in raising achievement levels and ensuring better educational outcomes for all young people.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Chris Abercrombie said when students did the latest PISA assessments, in 2022, the world was in the midst of a pandemic and PISA was simply not a priority. 
“Definitely in Aotearoa New Zealand, it was an unnecessarily high stakes investment for low return for schools.”

“I hope the low participation levels give the OECD some pause for thought about the relevance and meaningfulness of this system, and encourage it to consider alternative processes which better reflect what is happening in education around the world.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from Post Primary Teachers' Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: Breaking Bread At The Terminus Of Learning

Let this be a lesson to you students. You are now coming to the end of another semester, arbitrarily designated as having an even number of weeks, crammed with a range of objectives that no doubt most of you have not met. For one thing, you did not read. But my, did we try to encourage you. More


AJ Hackett Bungy: Kiwi Smashes World Record

An Auckland man has reclaimed the world record for the most bungy jumps in 24 hours, while also raising more than $7,679 for the Mental Health Foundation. Mike Heard, who says he is stoked with the achievement and was determined to bring the record back home to NZ, exceeded his goal of 800 jumps with a total of 941. More


NZVA: Canine Attacks On The Rise

The NZVA is calling on dog owners to take all measures to ensure their pets can be trusted around other people and animals after figures released by Auckland Council showed the total number of dog attacks reported last year increased by 28%. The Animal Management annual report on dog control activities said there were 250 more attacks on people and 280 more attacks on other animals. More

Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival: A Weekend of Literary Goodness

The Festival is a celebration of ideas and creativity bringing together over 80 authors, poets and thought leaders for a jam-packed programme that spans three days. All venues will be within ticking distance of a polling booth, so Festival attendance and voting on the day are both easy. More


Howard Davis: The Irreverence Of ‘Being Earnest’ At Circa Theatre

Jonathan Price’s idiosyncratic version of Oscar Wilde's timeless masterpiece The Importance Of Being Earnest pops and fizzes with razor-sharp wit, mistaken identities, and scintillating observations on human hypocrisy. "An old favourite, brilliantly performed. Imagine a Victorian comedy of manners meeting the digital age's humour and flamboyance. That's our 'Earnest' for you," Price says. More


Whakaata Māori: World Indigenous Content Conference Coming To Auckland

The theme, Hawaikirangi, signifies our enduring cultural heritage and its role in shaping identity across generations The conference will be a vibrant platform where creative minds from diverse Indigenous backgrounds converge to collaborate, inspire, and amplify their voices on a global stage. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 