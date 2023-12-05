Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
School Closure Sees The End Of An Era

Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Melville High School

Wednesday’s final junior prizegiving signifies the last day for students for Melville High School students. It fills principal, Clive Hamill with great pleasure and at the same time sadness, it signifies the end of an era of schooling in southwest Hamilton.

Melville Intermediate and Melville High School’s are closing to make way for the new Year 7 – 13 Mangakootukutuku College which will be opened on the same site in time for the 2024

school year.

Hamill said, “Our high school has a special place in our community and in the lives of several generations. We have nurtured academic, sporting and cultural success while at the same time being a school community the welcomed every young person to the school.”

He said, “It has been an honour to be able to build upon the legacies left by my (5x) predecessors. For me the most pleasing aspects of my time as leader has been the steady increase in the academic achievement, particularly our Maaori and Pasifika students. This has been achieved through the immense effort and care taken by our teaching staff, their curriculum leaders and the growth in their pedagogy (theory and practice of teaching). Add to this the immense encouragement and assistance provided by our support staff, whaanau and others and these outcomes are impressive.”

“We are confident that Mangakootukutuku College will continue to help grow our rangatahi and develop their capacity to use their education as a tool to serve their families and whaanau, chart positive personal pathways forward and make changes in the world.”

Melville High School

Principal Clive Hamill

