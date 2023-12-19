Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Zealand’s National Party And Government Criticised For Lacking Innovation In Cell Phone Ban For Classrooms

Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 11:19 pm
Opinion: Daniel Harding

The New Zealand National Party’s recent policy to ban cellphones in classrooms has sparked a wave of criticism from educators across the country, accusing the party of opting for an easy, non-innovative solution to a complex issue. The move, seen as a simplistic approach to the challenges of integrating technology in education, has ignited a debate on the need for more creative and effective strategies in the classroom.

Some educators argue that the National Party's decision reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of modern educational needs and a reluctance to seek innovative solutions. “It’s an easy way out to just ban cell phones. We expect our leaders to come up with more thoughtful, inventive approaches to education,” says DC Harding, a senior educator from Auckland, New Zealand. Critics see the ban as a blunt tool that fails to address the nuanced ways in which technology can be used to enhance learning.

The policy is also criticised for its encroachment into areas best managed by educators themselves. Teachers, who understand their students’ needs and the dynamics of their classrooms, are being stripped of their right to decide how best to incorporate technology into their teaching. “By enforcing a blanket ban, the government is not only ignoring the potential benefits of cellphone use in education but also disrespecting the professional judgement of teachers,” Harding adds.

The ban also raises significant concerns for inclusivity, particularly for students who rely on cellphone-based tools for their educational needs. This policy could disproportionately affect students with learning disabilities who use apps and software on their phones to assist with reading, writing, and spelling. “We’re not just talking about taking phones away; we’re taking away essential learning tools from those who need them the most,” explains Harding.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Harding also warns of the long-term effects of this policy on digital literacy. In a world where technological proficiency is increasingly crucial, denying students the opportunity to learn how to use digital tools responsibly could widen the digital divide. “Our students need to be prepared for a digital future. This policy does the opposite,” states Harding.

The backlash against the National Party's cellphone ban is a call for policies that balance the need for discipline and the potential of technology in education. Educators are urging the government to collaborate with them to find innovative solutions that incorporate technology in meaningful and responsible ways, rather than resorting to outright bans.

As this debate unfolds, it remains to be seen whether the National Party and the New Zealand Government will reconsider its stance in light of the widespread criticism. The issue highlights the broader challenge of crafting education policies that are adaptable, forward-thinking, and inclusive in the face of rapid technological change.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Daniel Harding on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heritage NZ: Alberton Celebrates 50 Years Open To The Public

A stunning historic Mt Albert mansion, once the heart of colonial Auckland’s social elite, has celebrated its 50th anniversary of being open to the public. Alberton, cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, has racked up its first half century as one of Auckland’s most authentic and fascinating historic attractions... More

Mark Stocker: History Spurned - The Arrival Of Abel Tasman In New Zealand

On the face of it, Everhardus Koster's exceptional genre painting The Arrival of Abel Tasman in New Zealand should have immense appeal. It cannot find a buyer, however, not because of any aesthetic defects, but because of its subject matter and the fate of the Māori it depicts... More



Maritime NZ: Know The Dangers When Heading Out On Small Recreational Water Crafts This Summer

More than half of New Zealand’s recreational craft fatalities during 2022 occurred on vessels under six metres in length. Dinghies and inflatable watercraft come with inherent risks, so it important to keep safety practices in mind when using these to ensure you come home safe this summer... More


DoC: More Water On Tap At Six Huts On Te Araroa

New water tanks will help keep water on tap for high numbers of Te Araroa trail walkers at six huts in the top of the South Island where water has often run out in summer. The Te Araroa Trust has provided 2000-litre rainwater tanks at Department of Conservation huts... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 