University Of Auckland Announces Strategic Partnership With Eden Park

Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland has entered into a three-year strategic partnership with the Eden Park Trust to foster greater community connection and create innovative opportunities for research and teaching and learning.

“As two iconic New Zealand institutions, the University of Auckland and Eden Park are committed to working together to contribute to whanaungatanga and the community we are both part of,” said University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dawn Freshwater.

“Our strategic plan expresses our desire to deepen our relationship with the diverse communities of the region, as well as undertaking research for the good of these communities.

“By establishing the University of Auckland as Eden Park’s exclusive education and research partner, we hope to further these commitments while also bolstering our community outreach and international reach and significance.

“Together, we will collaborate to create opportunities for educational exchanges, joint research, work integrated learning and internship experiences, venue-related professional development experiences, and aligned community and cultural initiatives that benefit the community we proudly serve.”

The three-year agreement will also see the stadium’s North Stand become the University of Auckland North Stand.

Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner says he is delighted to welcome the University of Auckland to Eden Park’s family of Icon Partners and the naming rights sponsor of the North Stand.

“At the core of this three-year partnership is a shared ambition to ensure Auckland is a great place to live, work and play.

“The University of Auckland is a global leader in education, and we’re thrilled to be working with them to facilitate a range of innovative initiatives and programmes focused on education, work experience, research, and professional development that will inspire our future generations.

“As part of the partnership and reflecting our commitment to be one of the world’s most innovative stadiums, our iconic North Stand will now be known as the University of Auckland North Stand.”

