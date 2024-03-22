2024 Ngarimu VC And 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships Announced

Thirteen Māori students have been awarded Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships and Awards in recognition of their dedication and outstanding achievements, Minister for Education and Ngarimu Board Chair, Erica Stanford announced today.

This year’s recipients include one doctoral candidate, four master’s students, four undergraduate students, two vocational education and training students, and two secondary school students.

“These scholarships pay homage to the brave men of the 28th (Māori) Battalion and commemorate Victoria Cross winner Second Lieutenant Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Ngarimu,” said Ms Stanford.

The scholarships were established in 1945 to assist Māori achievers to succeed in education and to contribute as leaders in New Zealand and overseas. More than 300 scholarships have been awarded since.

“Each and every one of the recipients exemplify commitment, determination, and leadership, just as the valiant men of the 28th (Māori) Battalion did.

“The recipients are a true testament to the essence of these special awards and are an inspiration to us all,” said Ms Stanford.

The Waiata Composition Competition is the newest addition to the Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships and Awards, and will be open for Māori learners in Years 7 to 13.

“The competition was developed to encourage Māori learners to explore their creativity and increase their awareness and understanding of the contribution the 28th (Māori) Battalion soldiers, pouaru and community, made to whānau, hapū, iwi, and the shape of our modern nation.”

“I look forward to seeing how our talented students will share their knowledge and personal connections to the 28th (Māori) Battalion through waiata.”

The Waiata Composition Competition will be open for submissions from April 2024, and more information will be available on the Ministry of Education website.

[https://www.education.govt.nz/further-education/information-for-tertiary-students/scholarships/ngarimu-scholarships/].

The 2024 recipients of the Ngarimu scholarships and awards are:

· Dr Monty Soutar ONZM (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Kahungunu)

· Heremia McGarvey (Tūhoe)

· Maraea Coleman (Ngāti Porou)

· Pounamu Wharehinga (Ngāti Porou, Tūhoe)

· Te Atamihi Papa (Ngāti Korokī kahukura, Waikato Maniapoto)

· Ashton Thrupp (Tūhoe, Te Aitanga-ā-Māhaki, Ngā Ariki Kaiputahi)

· Miria Haora (Ngati Pūkenga, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Whātua)

· Jade Davis (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāi Tai, Te Whakatōhea)

· Melba Pakinga (Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Hako, Ngāti Korokoro)

· Aramoana Mohi-Maxwell (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Tarāwhai, Ngāti Whakaue, Tapuika, Ngāti Parekāwa, Ngāi te rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Ruanui)

· Te Atawhai Kaa (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou)

· Te Hiiri Ponga (Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, Tūwharetoa, Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Tumango, Ngāti Apa)

· Hinemaiaia Pitiroi (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāpuhi)

· Ngaawaimarino Simpkins (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao, Ngāpuhi)

This year’s award ceremony will be livestreamed for those who would like to support the kaupapa and join us in congratulating the recipients. The link to the livestream is available on the Ngarimu Scholarships Page – Education.govt [https://www.education.govt.nz/further-education/information-for-tertiary-students/scholarships/ngarimu-scholarships/].

More information about the Ngarimu Scholarships, the Ngarimu Video Competition and the Waiata Composition Competition can be found on our website:

Ngarimu Scholarships – Education.govt [https://www.education.govt.nz/further-education/information-for-tertiary-students/scholarships/ngarimu-scholarships/]

Ngarimu Video Competition – Education.govt [https://www.education.govt.nz/school/student-support/scholarships-and-competitions/ngarimu-video-competition/]

Ngarimu Waiata Composition Competition – Education.govt [https://www.education.govt.nz/school/student-support/scholarships-and-competitions/ngarimu-waiata-competition]

Applications for the 2024 Ngarimu Video Competition and the 2024 Waiata Composition Competition will be open from April this year.

Applications for the 2025 Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships will open from June this year.

