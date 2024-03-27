Te Āti Awa And WelTec Partner To Engage The Community In Tertiary Training Through Try-a-Trade

Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa and WelTec have joined up to launch an initiative called Try-a-Trade to encourage members of the community who are not currently working, studying or in training to consider pathways into further education or employment via trades training.

Try-a-Trade is based on a seven week series of workshops delivered on the WelTec Petone campus designed to develop skills and knowledge in foundational trades training. In essence - to give participants a snapshot of what training in different trades would be like. The workshops will be: mechanical engineering, plastering, plumbing, carpentry, tiling, painting and electrical.

The initiative is aimed at anyone over the age of 18 and is focused on those who are not employed or studying. Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa is working with the Ministry of Social Development and Te Puni Kōkiri to get the word out.

“We are always looking at innovative ways to help those in our communities secure qualifications and jobs,” says Wirangi Luke, Te Tumu Whakarae (chief executive) of Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa. “We have never tried this sort of approach before, but partnering with WelTec to give people the opportunity to try trades training seems a good way to expose them to the options available without daunting them with a huge commitment until they are sure. Initiatives like this are part of assuring the social, cultural, economic and environmental wellbeing for tāngata Te Āti Awa and the local community of Lower Hutt. We welcome those who would like to give the workshops a try.”

“Hopefully after trying a few different areas the participants will feel confident enough to continue on a pathway and enrol in a qualification or try an apprenticeship,” says Hinemoa Priest, Kaiwhakahaere Māori at WelTec.

At a powhiri welcoming new participants, Mark Oldershaw, Executive Director at Whitireia and WelTec said: “This experience may lead you to your future careers, or equally it may help you decide what pathways are not for you. Either way, we welcome you, and encourage you to make the best of the opportunity and we will be here to support you as you take this important step.”

