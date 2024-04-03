The New Zealand School Of Dance (NZSD) Is Proud To Present The 2024 Choreographic Season, Liminal

This year’s Choreographic Season provides a platform for 3rd year contemporary dance students from the New Zealand School of Dance to showcase their creative voices in a curated and supportive environment. The showcase, titled Liminal, builds on the students’ formative learning in years one and two of their programme of study, to collaborate with professional costume, lighting and design experts.

The eight students each have the opportunity to create their own individual works, mentored by course tutor, Holly Newsome.

Newsome, a graduate of the School, deeply understands the importance of this choreographic undertaking. "The Choreographic Season is a transformative experience for the students. It not only showcases their skills but also empowers them to express their artistic voices and springboard into the industry as dancers and choreographers.”

As 3rd Year student Anna Hosking expresses, "Choreographic Season is an extremely special moment for the 3rd year contemporary dance students, as it is a time to collaborate with both friends and artists in a safe, supportive space.”

In an exciting collaboration, the Choreographic Season will also involve a partnership with Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School. Head of Costume Construction Karin Slevins and Toi Whakaari's costume team will play an integral role in the development of the garments, ensuring a visually stunning performance. In line with the School's commitment to sustainability, the costumes for Liminal incorporate recycled and reused materials.

Additionally, Elekis Poblete Teirney will shape the lighting and design, further enhancing the overall artistic experience.

Audiences can expect an awe-inspiring performance that will resonate long after the last note of music falls away. Liminal opens at Te Whaea: National Dance and Drama School on May 10th and runs until May 17th, 2024. Tickets are available from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at nzschoolofdance.ac.nz/events/choreographic-season-2024.

Dates and times of performances:

Friday 10/05 – 7.30pm

Saturday 11/05 – 3.00pm

Saturday 11/05 – 7.30pm

Sunday 12/05 – 3.00pm

Tuesday 14/05 – 7.30pm

Wednesday 15/05 – 7.30pm

Thursday 16/05 – 7.30pm

Friday 17/05 – 7.30pm

Duration of each performance: 75 minutes

Ticketing: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/choreographic-season-2024-tickets-868076037797?aff=oddtdtcreator

