Minister Wants A Different Set Of Kids To Solve His Problems!

Minister Seymour’s wants a different set of kids in NZ schools, but does not say what he wants to do with all the kids that don’t fit his idea of ideal kids!

Last night on Newshub in relation to talking about cutting school lunches, he said using his own words, that the problem would be solved when we had a different set of kids in our schools…

I wonder what his different set of kids actually mean in his mind? Perhaps they are all good little children from rich little homes who tend to go to private schools. Is that what he sees as a model for the future?

What is he going to do with all the children who do not fit his model of a different set of kids? Send them to Boot Camps or state funded supposed “Holiday Camps,”.

What about our Maori Kids? Does not sound like they will fit his model at all, even though he calls himself Maori when it suits...

To me his statement is appalling to come out of the mouth of a Minister. It shows a complete lack of empathy, for the children in our schools, for the work schools are doing and continues to blame those doing the maihi, and ignores the fact that educations problems have been brought about by successive Ministers who thought they knew it all, but in fact Like Minister Seymour, knew little.

By the way, I’ll believe he is serious when he cuts the perks of Parliament like Bellamys, the chauffeured driven cars for Ministers, like subsidised house rentals and free cars at home for him and his colleagues, plus of course the perks of free air travel etc.

Pat Newman

Spokesperson te Tai Tokerau Principals Association

