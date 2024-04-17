Royal New Zealand Navy Celebrates Females In Stem Careers At School To Seas Wahine Camp

Forty female students from across New Zealand are participating in a week-long School to Seas Wahine Camp at Devonport Naval Base.

The aim of the camp is to get young women interested in Science Technology Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) based careers, both within the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) and the wider marine industry.

During the camp, participants will be conducting a range of hands-on STEM activities including building an underwater robot, as well as gaining an insight into what life is like on a warship and getting a taste of the many trades on offer.

The Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro and Judith Collins, the Minister of Defence and Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, will be visiting the camp on Friday 19 April.

Media wishing to attend the camp are invited to register their interest by emailing media@nzdf.mil.nz by 4pm Thursday 18 April.

For security reasons, photographic identification will be required for entry to Devonport Naval Base. An escort will be provided on arrival. No entry will be given to media who have not pre-registered.

What: School to Seas Wahine Camp

Where: Devonport Naval Base, Auckland

When: Friday 19 April, 2024

Time: Meet at Queen’s Parade Gate, no later than 11.45am. The programme will finish at 2.30pm.

RSVP: Email media@nzdf.mil.nz by 4pm Thursday 18 April

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

