academyEX Launches Scholarship Scheme To Support Those Who Have Been Restructured Or Lost A Job

Lab, has launched a scholarship scheme aimed specifically at candidates who have been impacted by a restructure or reorganised out of their current roles. The scheme includes the institute’s Master of Technological Futures and Master of Change and Organisational Resilience.

“It’s no secret that a large number of public and private organisations have been hard-hit by the current state of the economy. academyEX believes that now is the time for the private sector to step in and support the local business community to become future ready as how we work continues to evolve,” comments Simona Turin, CEO of academyEX.

With an 85% completion rate, academyEX provides ‘self-paced’ learning that works for a diverse audience - including those looking to secure a new role. What’s more, 82% of Masters of Technological Futures students go on to experience a significant ‘step change’ such as a promotion or starting their own business – and 78% reported receiving a pay rise.

The institute is offering ‘Career Change Scholarships’. These take 50% off for successful applicants (for their July onwards intake) for these Masters programmes. For short courses, they have an EXplorer Scholarship for Micro-credentials. This is a full fees scholarship, meaning each course costs just $50 which covers administration.

Supporting New Zealand to become future ready

academyEX believes that in many cases, the current reorganisation efforts are largely a result of uncertainty and that the most powerful way to get ready for an unwritten future is to be prepared. academyEx was founded on the premise that none of us should ever stop learning - especially those already in careers. This is now even more important given the current velocity of change. Artificial intelligence, Cloud Computing and other technologies are rapidly changing the future of work.

“academyEX has designed a suite of powerful learning in the areas of technological disruption and leadership that can help empower our current generation of employees to understand and get ahead of change,” Simona explains.

The institute’s hybrid courses are designed to be connective - especially when undertaken remotely - with learners placed in “a community of changemakers and industry shakers” to share the journey and offer ongoing support. “This is particularly important for those who may have experienced a restructure. We know how hard it is to build your confidence back up when your livelihood is under threat; but the best way to manage change; is to manage your own change by leaning into the uncertainty and upskilling yourself so that you’re equipped and ready,” believes Simona.

A track record on upskilling New Zealanders

academyEX is the company behind one of New Zealand’s most game-changing, large-scale learning programs. MBIE’s ‘Digital Boost’ is a free online learning program, funded by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) designed to help small business owners to digitally transform their operating models. This online learning community was ‘made in New Zealand’ for New Zealanders. The project launched in January 2021 with 100 learning videos and associated content just eight weeks after the contract was signed. Two years later, it showcases over 1,000 learning resources and a membership of close to 58,000.

In addition, academyEX also collaborated with the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to launch the award-winning ‘Digital Passport’ last year. These free learning modules focus on building digital literacy and essential skills for the job market. With over 4,200 New Zealanders enrolled in Digital Passport and over 40,000 sessions, the initiative has already shown a profound ability to support individuals in building new capabilities, marking a significant step towards a more inclusive and empowered society.

“The changing nature of jobs will mean New Zealanders from all walks of life and career stages will be forced to keep on upskilling. We’re proud to be supporting ongoing productivity by providing more affordable pathways to progress for those impacted by this massive change,” concludes Simona.

Express an Interest in an academyEX programme and connect with our team before the 8th May and we'll share a special code that allows you to attend Frances Valintine's Second Quarter Business & Technology Disruption Briefing. This briefing explores uncharted territories in the business and technology landscape. Frances will guide us through new economic paradigms, global trends, societal shifts, political dynamics, environmental changes, and the ever-advancing technology landscape.

