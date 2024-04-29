ConCOVE Tūhura to lead UNESCO construction training expert group

Photo supplied

In a new UNESCO appointment, a New Zealand organisation will take a central role in determining the future of international construction trades training.

ConCOVE Tūhura has been appointed as Lead Expert for the UNESCO-UNEVOC Bridging Innovation and Learning in Technical and Vocational Education and Training Expert Group (BILT).

The BILT project is implemented by UNESCO-UNEVOC with support from the German Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) and sponsored by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

Leading the Asia Pacific region, ConCOVE Tūhura will be joined by representatives from Africa and Europe. Together, they will create practical recommendations and materials to help shape the future of building and construction education.

"We are thrilled to lead the UNEVOC-BILT Expert Group alongside our Co-Leads from Africa and Europe," said Katherine Hall, Executive Director of ConCOVE Tūhura.

"This appointment recognises the contribution ConCOVE Tūhura is making to reimagining vocational education. It will also create essential international connections to further advance construction and infrastructure training in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The three areas of focus for the UNEVOC-BILT Expert Group are greening, digitalisation and migration impact for the construction industry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

ConCOVE will be working closely with BRANZ, the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ), for the ‘greening’ focus area, drawing from BRANZ’s research into building sustainability and zero-carbon construction.

“In partnership with BRANZ, we will contribute to, and learn from, global insights and initiatives,” says Katherine. “We’re looking forward to sharing insights and best practices from our research here and those undertaken internationally.”

Claire Falck, Chief Executive of BRANZ, says there are many existing research initiatives in construction trades training in Aotearoa New Zealand that will support ConCOVE Tūhura’s position as lead expert.

“BRANZ is already well underway with a multi-year project to upskill the building industry for zero-carbon construction, with learning initiatives about to be trialled across Aotearoa,” she says.

“We are so excited to work in partnership with ConCOVE Tūhura to bring these insights to international organisations, and to continue to support our local industry to prepare for the future.”

Appointed alongside ConCOVE as co-leads are the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), representing Africa, and representing Europe is Cereq, a French public research institution under the supervision of the Ministries responsible for Education and for Labour and Employment.

The project will start this month, April 2024, and will run until August 2025. With the first part of the project expected to be delivered in August 2024, it aims to gather global insights and innovations across construction and infrastructure vocational education.

For more information, visit the UNESCO-UNVOC website: https://unevoc.unesco.org/bilt/BILT+Expert+Group+on+building+and+construction

ConCOVE Tūhura:

ConCOVE is New Zealand’s Centre of Vocational Excellence for the construction and infrastructure sectors. As an applied research agency, ConCOVE initiates and funds projects aimed at addressing skills shortages, improving training, and enabling career pathways. ConCOVE is funded by the Tertiary Education Commission. Find out more: concove.ac.nz

Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ):

The Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ) is an independent building research and testing provider for Aotearoa New Zealand. We use systems knowledge, collaborative research, and our broad networks to identify practical solutions that improve Aotearoa New Zealand’s building system performance.

BRANZ is committed to a future where all New Zealanders can live in safe, healthy and sustainable homes. Find out more: branz.co.nz

UNESCO:

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It contributes to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information. UNESCO promotes knowledge sharing and the free flow of ideas to accelerate mutual understanding and a more perfect knowledge of each other's lives. UNESCO's programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. unesco.org.nz

UNESCO-UNEVOC:

As UNESCO’s designated centre for technical and vocational education and training (TVET), UNESCO-UNEVOC supports Member States in their efforts to strengthen and upgrade their TVET systems. TVET is focused on the acquisition of knowledge and skills for the world of work, and helps youth and adults develop the skills needed for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship while supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

UNESCO-UNEVOC promotes increased opportunities for productive work, sustainable livelihoods, personal empowerment and socio-economic development, especially for youth, women and the disadvantaged. Through its innovative projects, capacity-building programmes and collaborative activities with more than 220 UNEVOC Centres around the globe, UNESCO-UNEVOC is working towards ensuring access to quality skills training and development for all. unevoc.unesco.org / unevoc.unesco.org//BILT

© Scoop Media

