NCEA Results A Symptom Of Troubling Times

The NCEA and University Entrance final attainment results for 2023, released today, are disappointing and symptomatic of the continuing effects of a serious pandemic and a worsening shortage of subject specialist teachers, says Chris Abecrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua president.

“The NCEA Level 1 results are particularly concerning. However, the young people in these cohort made the transition to secondary school, which is a huge adjustment from primary and intermediate, during extremely disruptive years.

Many of them have probably not settled fully into the routines, study habits and disciplines of life as a secondary school student. I really hope that the next stage of their secondary schooling is far

more settled and smooth, and they can begin to reach their potential.”

Chris Abercrombie said the disruption caused by COVID lockdowns, and ongoingCOVID-related sickness and absences of both teachers and students, continued to take its toll. “Last year’s Year 13 students, for instance, did practically all their secondary education in extremely disrupted times. While teachers worked hard to get these students through NCEA, the evidence is very clear. Students benefit significantly from regular classroom lessons. There is no substitute.

“It’s also clear, tragically, that the worsening shortage of subject specialist teachers is starting to bite. For example, the latest PPTA Te Wehengarua staffing survey found that nearly 60 percent of secondary schools have teachers teaching subjects outside their specialist areas.

I have no doubt that these teachers are working their hardest to fill the staffing gaps. However, all students need – and deserve – to have teachers who know ther subject inside out and who can enable students to build a wide and deep knowledge of the subject.

“We urge the government to show its mettle and find effective and lasting solutions for the secondary teacher shortage. Every young person in Aotearoa New Zealand has a right to a specialist teacher in every subject. The future of Aotearoa New Zealand depends on it.”

