Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Calls On Teen Innovators To Tackle Aotearoa’s Greatest Challenges

Due to demand, the competition has been extended to students in years 7-10 AND years 11-13.

May 1, 2024: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, in partnership with the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) and Technology Education New Zealand (TENZ), is back for its fourth year; with entries open to more students than ever before. This year, entries will be judged in two age categories, years 7-10 and years 11-13.

Head of Education at MOTAT and Solve for Tomorrow judge, Julie Baker, says expanding the competition to more kiwis was driven by strong interest from secondary school teachers.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from teachers up and down the country, who have wanted to see Solve for Tomorrow extended to older students. There is some incredible work being done by New Zealand secondary students using STEAM and design thinking across the technology disciplines, and with the NCEA assessment standards and the assessment criteria for the competition being so closely aligned, senior students can enter their NCEA project with little or no tweaking required.”

With the updated age categories, comes an enhanced prize pool of $24,000 in cash and Samsung tech for the winning student/s and their school. To be in with a chance of winning, students must harness the power of STEAM and design thinking to devise solutions that pave the way for a better tomorrow.

Samsung is thrilled to welcome back its VIP judging panel for 2024, including Dr. Joel Rindelaub and Dr Siouxsie Wiles alongside MOTAT’s Head of Education, Julie Baker, and Sarah Washbrooke, Deputy Chair of TENZ.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is delighted to be back in the judge’s seat for 2024.

“Last year’s competition showcased the remarkable talent of our tamariki in Aotearoa and I’m always blown away by the ideas submitted. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing entries from our older students this year, who have a deeper understanding of STEAM and the design thinking process” says Wiles.

The winner of Solve for Tomorrow 2023, a year nine student from Rotorua, Cameron Moore, presented a groundbreaking conservation solution.

Cameron impressed the judges with his inventive approach, combining artificial intelligence (AI) with design thinking to address Rotorua's wallaby issue, while safeguarding New Zealand's native forests and wildlife.

Since winning the competition, Cameron’s invention has gone on to secure interest from conservation companies, including NZ Auto Trap.

Simon Smith, Head of Brand Marketing at Samsung Electronics New Zealand, is looking forward to another year of the competition in New Zealand.

"The creativity and originality of entries in New Zealand is world beating. The next generation truly demonstrate the ingenuity Kiwis are known for, and we have no doubt this year’s entries will set the bar even higher!”

Entries are now open for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024. All students in years 7 to 13 are invited to participate, either individually or in teams.

Students who submit a project plan by 24 June 2024 can benefit from valuable feedback from our VIP judges to support them in making their entries the best they can be.

Students will then have until 2 September 2024 to submit their final entries.

Alternatively, if students have already come up with a great new solution as part of a school project or competition, they can enter it now.

The winning individual or team for Solve for Tomorrow 2024 will be announced in late September. To find out more, visit: www.samsung.com/nz/solvefortomorrow

About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Delivered in partnership with the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT), the Solve for Tomorrow competition is designed to build interest and proficiency in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics). The nationwide competition tasks students in years 7-13 to identify and create a solution for an issue important to them and their community, which are then judged on creativity and originality, relevance to the community, feasibility of the solution, presentation, and application of STEAM.

This is Samsung Solve for Tomorrow’s third year in New Zealand. Launched in the US in 2010, the competition has been hugely influential internationally, with more than 1.7 million students and teachers participating across 20 countries.

