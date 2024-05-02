Secondary Teachers Applaud Continued Funding Of School Lunch Programme

“We are delighted that Associate Education Minister David Seymour has decided to save the Ka Ora Ka Ako lunches in schools programme – it’s a very sensible and welcome move,” says Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua president.

“It’s great that the Government has listened to school communities and health advocates and it is funding the programme for another few years. There will be hundreds of thousands of tamariki, rangatahi and their families who will be very relieved to hear this news.”

Chris Abercrombie said with unemployment rising and no foreseeable reduction in the cost of living, many families in Aotearoa New Zealand would continue to do it very hard over the next few years. “It made no sense whatsoever to cut this programme.

“Ka Ora Ka Ako not only benefits students by ensuring they have at least one nutritious meal five days a week and are in a better frame of mind to learn, but it also provides employment for people in the local community.

“We hope that this reprieve gives the Associate Education Minister more time to explore the benefits of this programme and consider extending it where necessary.

“We also hope that the Prime Minister’s desire to make the programme more efficient does not involve targeting to particular students within a school. The evidence is very clear that this is stigmatising and does not work.”

