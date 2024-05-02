Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust & Ministry Of Education Collaborate To Deliver Comprehensive Hybrid Learning Resources

Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust and Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga (Ministry of Education) Collaborate to Deliver Comprehensive Hybrid Learning Resources Across Aotearoa

02/05/2024, Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland - The Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust proudly announces an initiative supporting schools and kura across Aotearoa New Zealand to successfully integrate hybrid learning into their practice. The project - developed in partnership with Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga (Ministry of Education) - encompasses a multifaceted approach to exploring and disseminating good practices in distance and hybrid learning.

Hybrid learning represents a dynamic fusion of traditional and online educational methodologies, providing students with unparalleled flexibility and resource access. But what exactly does hybrid learning entail, and how can schools effectively implement it?

“Drawing from the invaluable insights gained from our research, we are excited to introduce a wealth of case studies and resources offering inspiration and practical guidance to translate hybrid learning principles into actionable strategies.” Zoe Timbrell, kaiwhakahaere at the Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust.

These resources, tailored for English- and Māori- medium schools and kura, are designed to empower school leaders, educators, parents, and communities with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of modern education.

CASE STUDIES

In a rapidly evolving educational landscape, it has become imperative for institutions to embrace innovative approaches to learning. The Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust, renowned for its commitment to advancing education, undertook extensive research and interviews with schools in Tāmaki Makaurau that successfully delivered hybrid learning experiences through innovative pedagogical approaches and technological integration, ensuring an enriching and inclusive learning experience for all students. This resulted in six case studies (three in English and three in Te Reo Māori) showcasing real-world examples and best practices and highlighting three themes central to a successful hybrid learning structure for a school or kura.

SUPPORT FOR WHĀNAU AND THE COMMUNITY

A series of podcasts has been created in collaboration with AskQ. These are informal conversations with whānau and community members, providing valuable insights and discussions on themes important to whānau and community to support their ākonga in hybrid learning.

LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT FOR SCHOOL LEADERS

Recognising the pivotal role of school leaders in driving transformative change, the initiative features an online self-led training course on hybrid learning aimed at school leaders. Honed by a series of events and workshops delivered by the Pam Fegursson Trust team, these resources aim to equip leaders and tumuaki with the necessary skills and knowledge to develop their distance & hybrid learning approaches to drive transformative change within their educational institutions.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to foster innovation, equity, and excellence in education in Aotearoa. As we continue to navigate the ever-changing learning landscape, the Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust and Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga remain steadfast in our commitment to equipping schools and kura with the resources they need to thrive in the 21st century and beyond, ensuring that every learner has the opportunity to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

For more information and access to our resources, please visit https://omgtech.co.nz/future-of-learning/.

