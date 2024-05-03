Students Ready To Shine A Light On Racism In Aotearoa

Racism and discrimination in Aotearoa will be put on blast by rangatahi from across the motu, at the annual Race Unity Speech Awards and Hui 2024.

The speech awards is New Zealand’s longest serving platform for secondary students to speak on race relations in Aotearoa.

Twenty-one regional champions and regional representatives ranging from Years 11 to 13 will attend this weekend’s events, going through a semi-final on Saturday, a Race Unity Hui and the finals on Sunday.

The theme for this year’s Race Unity Speech Awards is ‘The Rope of Unity – Te Taura Tangata’.

Race Unity Speech Awards National Programme Manager Sandra Paymani says the theme beautifully emphasises the interconnectedness of individuals and the power of collaboration.

“It highlights the notion that while individual efforts may sometimes seem insignificant, when combined with others who share similar values and goals, they can create a strong and resilient community fabric,” says Paymani.

When: Saturday, 4 May 2024

10am – 7:30pm

Sunday, 5 May 2024

10am – 2:30pm

Where: Ngā Kete Wānanga Marae

Manukau Institute of Technology Ōtara Campus

Gate 12, 53 Ōtara Road, Ōtara, Auckland 2023

Representatives from reputable partners of the Race Unity Speech Awards will attend the event, some in the capacity of judges. New Zealand Police’s Deputy Chief Executive Pieri Munro will be chief judge at the national finals.

“It is an opportunity for people of different backgrounds and ethnicities to come together, connect, share their stories and experiences. So in the years to come they are equipped to tackle the challenges of the world with a united front,” says Munro.

A record number of more than 150 students registered and took part in this year’s regional speech awards, the most students the programme has seen since Covid-19 impacted New Zealand.

The Race Unity Speech Awards and Hui are organised by the New Zealand Bahá’í Community and were established after the tragic death of race relations advocate and Bahá’í Faith member Hedi Moani.

About the Awards

The New Zealand Baha’i Community established the awards after the tragic death of race relations advocate and Baha’i Faith member Hedi Moani.

The New Zealand Baha’i Community is a religious community concerned with promoting the oneness of humanity at the local, national, and international levels.

The Hui and Speech Awards are organised by the New Zealand Baha’i Community and are sponsored and supported by the New Zealand Police, Multicultural New Zealand, the Human Rights Commission, Manukau Institute of Technology, the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori, Speech New Zealand and the Hedi Moani Charitable Trust.

Race Unity Awards by the numbers:

2,000 – Students have participated in the Speech Awards since 2001.

40,000 – People have listened to these speeches in person.

2 million – Views of these speeches online.

1,000 – Police officers, academics, government officials and other people of influence have served as judges of the Speech Awards.

