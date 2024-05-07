NZTC Publishes New Early Childhood Education Research

New Zealand Tertiary College (NZTC) has released a new issue of its early childhood education e-journal, He Kupu (The Word).

With a global readership of over 11,000, the journal provides the sector with an important resource for professional development as academics and educators provide expertise on a variety of subjects.

It also provides students with a valuable pathway for research and publication as they develop their own knowledge and teaching style.

He Kupu editor and NZTC Academic Dean, Dr Sean Dolan, says that understanding and applying new research to teaching practices within an ECE centre is an important aspect of work as an early childhood educator.

Dr Sean Dolan, New Zealand Tertiary College Academic Dean and Editor of He Kupu (The Word)

“Through combining theories with practice, student teachers and educators can make informed decisions, reflect on their teaching, and continuously improve their skills in the classroom.”

The new issue, Bridging Theory and Practice, applies a range of concepts to an array of early childhood teaching situations to support professionals in their everyday activities – from working with special needs children and their parents to mentoring other teachers.

NZTC lecturer Joy McLelland highlights how both digital and non-digital technology can be used alongside cognitive development theories to create meaningful learning opportunities, while Dr Devika Rathore reviews a valuable ECE resource on rhymes and storytelling.

Rachael Burke, an academic from Toi Ohomai, shares her research into the perceptions of children held by beginner teachers from migrant backgrounds, and how their cultural beliefs shape their interactions with tamariki, whānau, and their colleagues.

“The articles in this issue have the potential to positively impact the lives of both children and educators by deepening understanding and enhancing teaching strategies,” says Dolan.

Read the latest research in early childhood education at hekupu.ac.nz

About He Kupu (The Word):

He Kupu (The Word) is a biannual e-journal produced by New Zealand Tertiary College. It provides early childhood education professionals the opportunity to share research and practical knowledge across a wide range of topics relevant to the sector. Submissions are welcome from early childhood educators worldwide. Articles can be downloaded or read online at hekupu.ac.nz.

