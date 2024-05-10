Marsden Welcomes Renowned Artist Lori Davis As 2024 Artist In Residence

Lori Davis (Photo supplied)

In a testament to its commitment to inspiring girls, Samuel Marsden Collegiate School is delighted to announce Lori Davis as its 2024 Artist in Residence. The appointment marks another milestone in the school’s longstanding Artist in Residence programme, which has been nurturing artists since its inception in 1999.

Deemed the ultimate creative masterclass, Marsden’s Artist in Residence programme offers Visual Art students and students in the wider school the invaluable opportunity to collaborate with practising artists. The programme also extends to primary schools in the local community, whose students are invited each year to attend a workshop run by Marsden’s Artist in Residence.

Lori, originally from the eastern suburbs of Wellington, is a distinguished artist and brings a wealth of experience to the programme. With past studios in Nelson and Wellington, and currently in Christchurch, she has established herself in the New Zealand art scene. Her work, which is fuelled by nature and Aotearoa’s unique landforms, is showcased in design stores across the country. Lori’s notable artistic achievements include being a founding member of the Light Nelson collective and her collaboration with the Nelson Arts Festival in 2011. The Nelson City Council commissioned her to develop a painting that encapsulated Nelson City, and this became part of a loop film projection onto the steeple of Nelson Cathedral.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "My philosophy about art is that it is good for the soul, and it creates connection and wellbeing," says Lori. "I apply this philosophy by observing, drawing, and composing pictures that are individual and tell a story."

Through mentorship and hands-on instruction, Lori will guide students in exploring a diverse range of themes and techniques over the course of five weeks. During her residency, she aims to develop students’ skills in design, application, and installation through a collaborative Matariki-themed fluorescent project. Lori is excited to see where their collective creativity will take them.

"I love to seek new challenges that encourage innovation, and this residency is an extraordinary opportunity for me to grow and develop design skills, as I am very influenced by the way young students can think so directly, intuitively and creatively."

Lori’s residency will culminate in a Matariki-themed exhibition showcasing the body of work created in collaboration with students, along with some of her own pieces. This will take place at Marsden’s Matariki community celebration, 5.30pm – 7.30pm on Friday 21 June.

"The opportunity to work alongside students creating art for five weeks is truly remarkable. I look forward to inspiring a bold design to create an eye-catching Matariki installation."

Kathryn Cotter, Marsden’s Head of Visual Art, expressed her enthusiasm stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Lori as our Artist in Residence for 2024. Her passion for artistic expression and commitment to nurturing young talent align perfectly with Marsden’s values. We look forward to the inspiring collaboration that will unfold during her residency."

