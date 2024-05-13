Hundreds Of Early Childhood Teachers To Call On MPs To Protect Their Sector

Hundreds of early childhood kaiako (teachers) and kaimahi (staff) are expected to meet around Aotearoa this week, calling on their MPs and communities to help protect their sector from future Government cuts and further deregulation.

Hosted and run by NZEI Te Riu Roa members, the union meetings are open to community and will address key concerns such as the importance of keeping the pay parity scheme for early childhood teachers.

Members will ask MPs to pledge to protect, value, and respect the mahi of all those who work in early childhood and the tamariki they care for.

Early childhood kaiako and kaimahi have repeatedly voiced fears about the Government’s current agenda – putting the needs of business ahead of the needs of tamariki.

Meetings run until Friday 24 May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media