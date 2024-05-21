Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dunedin Tertiary Open Days Shine Light On A World Of Options At Otago Polytechnic

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 11:03 am
Press Release: Te Pukenga

From architecture to art, engineering to exercise, horticulture to health and much more, Dunedin Tertiary Open Days will shine a light on a wide range of exciting futures for prospective Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga ākonga.

To be held on Sunday 26 May (10am-2pm) and Monday 27 May (9am-4pm), Dunedin Tertiary Open Days offer ākonga and whānau the chance to explore Otago Polytechnic (and also the University of Otago) and discover what student life is like.

Visitors will also be able to take part in expo events and subject presentations, demonstrations and activities, as well as visit our award-winning accommodation facility, Te Pā Tauira - Student Village.

"Dunedin Tertiary Open Days provide a window into the varied approaches we take to learning, including many examples of real-world, hands-on programmes," says Dr Megan Pōtiki, Executive Director Otago Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga.

"Visitors will have plenty of opportunities to chat to our amazing academics and support staff and gain important insights to help them plan their next important steps - including the many pathways that unfold when people are empowered by education."

Find out more about Tertiary Open Days 2024.

