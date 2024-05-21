TEU Members To Strike At University Of Waikato

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union members will strike at Te Whare Wānanga o Waikato | The University of Waikato on Friday, following eight months of negotiations, and a mediation session, that have yielded little movement from the employer.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Shane Vugler says negotiations have “hit a wall.”

“The university has budgeted for a $24 million increase in revenue in 2024, of which only $4 million is allocated to salary improvement. Since the budget was set, between $6-7 million is being cut from personnel costs through restructuring, redundancy, enhanced retirement and a hiring freeze.”

“As a result of these austerity measures, compounded by previous cuts and a significant increase in student numbers this year, our members’ workloads have grown exponentially.”

“Over the course of negotiations, TEU have reduced our claim significantly, and it now sits at 5%. Meanwhile, after eight months at the table, the university has only increased their offer by 0.1% to an anaemic 2.85% (or 3.5% if we agree to a delayed increase which would deliver less money than the 2.85% offer over the full term of the agreement).”

“Our 5% claim fits within their $4 million budget for salary increases if they also agree to a three-month delay before they pass the increase on to non-members, who do not do any of the mahi or pay the union fees that enable us to negotiate.”

“Our members are rightly very angry, and they call on the Vice Chancellor to send his team back to the table with a mandate to increase their offer.”

The strike will run for 3.5hrs from 9am-12:30pm on Friday and will include a rally outside the Pā at 11:30am.

