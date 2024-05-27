BestStart Named New Zealand’s Most Trusted Childcare

New Zealand’s leading early learning provider BestStart has been awarded the Most Trusted Brand in the Early Childhood Centre category for 2024. This is the fourth year New Zealanders have voted BestStart Most Trusted.

Tony Ryall, BestStart Chief Executive, says “We are truly honoured that so many New Zealand families place their trust in us. At BestStart, our children, parents and teachers are at the heart of learning. Every day we care for over 19,000 kiwi children, laying a strong foundation for their lifelong learning journey.”

"Our teams should feel immensely proud of this award. It is their passion and dedication that enable us to build trust with families and children in our centres, and it's gratifying to see this acknowledged by our communities,” he says.

BestStart is New Zealand’s largest early childhood provider, with over 260 centres nationwide. Readers Digest has commissioned Catalyst Research to run The Trusted Brands survey, now in its 24th year. A representative sample of 1800 New Zealand adults were selected to score a broad range of products and services across 71 categories.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

