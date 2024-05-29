Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Business Masters Ranks No. 3 In World

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 12:02 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

A Business School offering has secured a top spot in the prestigious QS International Trade Rankings.

The Business School’s Master of Management (International Business) has ranked third in the latest QS International Trade Rankings, surpassing offerings from some of the world’s top universities, including Harvard and Cambridge.

The Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland programme attracts students from around the world, particularly Asia, and it scored highly for its industry relevant-content, graduate outcomes, innovative teaching and reputation.

Director Dr Jo Wright, who has been at its helm since September 2023, is delighted with the accolade.

She says there are several factors behind the success, including a strong focus on real-world experiential learning.

“All of the programme lecturers are PhD qualified and have a deep level of academic knowledge. This is paired with excellent exposure to industry. Taken together, these factors are the bedrock of the programme, and they help our students understand the connections between theory and practice,” says Wright who teaches international business and strategy.

“So many people are behind this excellent ranking – our leadership team, and the teaching team, past and present, everyone has put time and effort into making the programme what it is today.

"We’ve had some fantastic contributors behind the scenes too, including the incredible group of people that looks after these students who come to New Zealand to study. This team offers programme support, regulatory advice, pastoral care and other support services, making it as easy as possible for our students to excel.”

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds International Trade Rankings 2024 are developed in partnership with the Hinrich Foundation, a philanthropic organisation dedicated to advancing sustainable global trade through original research and education programmes. The rankings are designed to help prospective students discover the world’s best universities for studying international trade.

