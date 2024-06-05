Regional History Made At The New Zealand Schools’ Debating Council National Debating Championships

The Cooney Lees Morgan Bay of Plenty Regional Schools’ Debating Team made regional history at the New Zealand Schools’ Debating Council National Debating Championships, held in Wellington from 24-27 May. Students from across Aotearoa debated topics ranging from humanitarian aid, to pop culture and economics, making for some interesting arguments and close debates.

From left: Gayathri Dinesh (reserve), James Bunyan, Luca Ririnui, Ollie Farquharson, Melissa Connolly (coach), Ella Mitchell (coach). Photo: Lynette Jones

The New Zealand Schools’ Debating Championships have been held annually since 1988 and are recognised as the country’s most prestigious school debating competition. The Championships are convened by the New Zealand Schools’ Debating Council, a charity that works to promote debating in secondary schools around the country.

The Cooney Lees Morgan Bay of Plenty Regional Team, comprising Ollie Farquharson (Year 11, Tauranga Boys’ College), Luca Ririnui (Year 13, Mount Maunganui College), and James Bunyan (Year 13, Tauranga Boys’ College) won six of their seven debates, breaking First Place for the first time in the Bay of Plenty’s history.

Coaches Melissa Connolly and Ella Mitchell say that they are “so incredibly proud” of the team and their success. “After several months of intensive training, it has been so rewarding to see Ollie, Luca, and James grow their confidence and debating abilities,” says Connolly.

The team then moved on to the Semi-Finals against the Auckland Blue Regional Schools’ Debating Team, affirming the motion “There is a prophecy that your child will achieve greatness and have an everlasting legacy, but will suffer and die young. Your child knows of the prophecy, and wants their destiny. You have the choice to undo the prophecy. Your child will instead have a long, mediocre life, but never forgive you. This house would undo the prophecy.” Unfortunately the Cooney Lees Morgan Bay of Plenty team missed out on progressing to the Grand Final, however, as evidenced by a 2-1 split panel, the debate was incredibly high quality, and extremely close.

Success for the Bay didn’t stop at the Semis, however. Luca Ririnui was named as the Best Speaker of the tournament, and was named as a member of the New Zealand Schools’ Debating Team, who will travel to compete at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in July. This is the first time that a student from the Bay of Plenty regional team has won the Best Speaker or been named for the New Zealand team.

“I’m still in shock!” Says Ririnui, “It is such an honor to be named as Best Speaker and have the opportunity to represent our country. It’s definitely a nice reward for all of the work we put in. The tournament was so much fun, and I got to make so many new friends.”

Ollie Farquharson was also named as the Most Promising Speaker of the tournament; an award that goes to the best speaker in Years 9-12.

“I really enjoyed being able to compete against other speakers from around the country, and can’t wait to hopefully be back next year!” says Farquharson.

The team would like to thank Cooney Lees Morgan for supporting debating in the Bay of Plenty Region.

